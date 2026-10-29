Why Arm Wrestling And Mallakhamb Deserve Olympic Status

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur champions the inclusion of rapidly growing sports like arm wrestling and Mallakhamb in the Olympics, emphasizing their global appeal and potential for future recognition.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur advocates for Arm Wrestling and Mallakhamb to be included in the Olympics, comparing their potential to breakdancing.

Thakur made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the 47th WAF World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship here.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pledged full government support for the nine-day championship, which features over 1,700 athletes from more than 60 countries.

Rijiju expressed his personal admiration for arm wrestling, stating he has been following the sport since his tenure as Sports Minister.

Officials from People's Armwrestling Federation India and Pro Panja League highlighted the increasing popularity and achievements by Indian arm wrestlers.

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has strongly advocated in favour of including growing and popular sports like Arm Wrestling & Mallakhamb in the Olympics in future

"If break dance can become an Olympic sport, why not arm wrestling? I strongly believe every popular & growing sports like Mallakhamb and Arm wrestling should become an Olympic Sports sooner or later," Thakur told mediapersons on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of 47th WAF World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship here.

"Every country participate in arm wrestling and it's having a huge popularity base. I am sure the sport can be included in the Olympics in future," Thakur added.

Global Championship Underway

Over 1,700 athletes from more than 60 countries will be taking part in the nine day championship. Traditional powerhouse Russia, Uzbekistan will be the main foreign participants along with large contingent from the host nation.

Government Support Pledged

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also a former Sports Minister said the government will provide full support the event in every possible way.

"I will personally see that all possible support is rendered for the smooth conduct of the event. If the organisers of the event needed any kind of help or the Indian & foreign participants the championship, my Ministry is ready to provide that help.

"I am personally a huge fan of this event. During my tenure, I had attended a national level arm wrestling event and since then I have been following this sport, which has a great future," Rijiju said addressing the gathering at the event.

People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Vice President Asian Armwrestling Federation Preeti Jhangiani and co-founder Pro Panja League Parvinn Dabass also highlighted various landmarks and achievements by Indian arm wrestlers and how the sport was becoming a massive hit as far as popularity was concerned.