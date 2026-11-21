Discover how India's Anupama Ramachandran made history by becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back IBSF World Snooker titles, showcasing her exceptional skill and consistency in Indore on Saturday.

Key Points Anupama Ramachandran retained her IBSF World Snooker title on Saturday in Indore.

She defeated Hong Kong China's So Man Yan 3-1 in the final match.

This victory makes Anupama the first Indian to win back-to-back IBSF World Snooker crowns.

In the men's title clash, Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran outclassed Hong Kong China's Tam Yun Fung 5-1, after beating Pankaj Advani earlier in the day.

India's Anupama Ramachandran found her rhythm at the right juncture to outplay So Man Yan and retain her IBSF World Snooker title here on Saturday.

After losing the scrappy first frame, Anupama raised her game to score a comfortable 3-1 win over her Hong Kong China rival, becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back crowns.

Men's Title Won By Iran's Ali Gharahgozlou

In the men's title clash, Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran outclassed Hong Kong China's Tam Yun Fung 5-1.

After edging out India's Pankaj Advani 5-3 in the semifinals earlier in the day, the Iranian enthralled the crowd with a brilliant exhibition of potting and amazing consistency, taking home a USD 10,000 cheque.

Anupama, who was richer by USD 4,000 for her splendid triumph, started a trifle tentatively.

However, she gathered her wits quickly to put her rival in trouble, making fine runs of 31, 19 and 16 to clinch the second frame.

Further breaks of 16, 28 and 18 helped Anupama take a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth frame, Man Yan began aggressively with an early 20, but Anupama was equal to the task, making breaks of 14 and 26 before missing the blue to the top-right pocket.

But Anupama soon potted a long blue to the bottom-right and the pink to the top-right to retain her title.