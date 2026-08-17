Top Badminton Player Anders Antonsen Urges India Open To Change Dates

World No. 4 Anders Antonsen has strongly urged the Badminton World Federation to reschedule the India Open, citing the severe and "insane" winter pollution in New Delhi as a critical health and performance issue for athletes.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points World No. 4 Anders Antonsen advocates for rescheduling the India Open badminton tournament.

Antonsen cites severe winter pollution in New Delhi as a major concern for player health and performance.

He describes playing in January-February as "not pleasant" due to smog and poor air quality.

The Danish star suggests moving the tournament to a different time of year when air quality is significantly better.

Antonsen also noted the high level of competition in men's singles badminton currently.

World no.4 and last year's World Championships bronze medallist Anders Antonsen of Denmark wants the India Open badminton tournament to be shifted from its January-February schedule to this time of the year as he feels the climatic conditions during winters in the national capital is not conducive for sports with smog playing havoc. Antonsen, who had skipped India Open Super 750 earlier this year, had questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Delhi during the pollution-heavy winter months. The 29-year-old multiple World Championships medallist now favours the India Open to be shifted to this time of the year.

Antonsen On Delhi's Winter Pollution

"As I said in interviews, there is a huge difference in the seasons here, right? I've come to understand that in January and February the pollution here is quite insane," said Antonsen, who defeated Azerbaijan's Dicky Dwi Pangestu 21-19 21-17 in his first round match of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Monday. "It's not pleasant to play in. You kind of get this burning feeling in your throat and you can see it under the lights and everything. It's not super nice. I don't think it's the right decision to host India Open at that time of the year, but now it's way, way better. When I open the windows in the morning, I can see stuff. But if I do that in January, I can't see the building next to me. "So imagine having your pulse high and trying to fight for air. It's not a pleasant feeling. I don't know how you guys feel about it. You live here, so you know it much better than me, but right now it's much better. So if I was the BWF, I would host the India Open in another time of the year," he added.

Venue Conditions And Competition Level

Antonsen said he was happy with the conditions of the venue, including lighting, but had some complaints about camera flash lights during his match on Monday. "I'm happy with it so far. The match official was saying, carry on, carry on. Just before I served, there were some flashes, people taking photos on the stands. So that was just all I said. "I feel the arena is beautiful. Huge arena. It's my first time here. Everything out here is good. No complaints."

He said the competition in men's singles is very tough currently and anyone can win on the given day. "It's insane. There are so many great players. Everyone just seems to have raised their level. So I mean, I can point at 20 players and say I wouldn't be very surprised if that's the next world champion. So it's not fun being me at the moment."