Top Badminton Player Anders Antonsen Urges India Open To Change Dates

World No. 4 Anders Antonsen has strongly urged the Badminton World Federation to reschedule the India Open, citing the severe and "insane" winter pollution in New Delhi as a critical health and performance issue for athletes.
World no.4 and last year's World Championships bronze medallist Anders Antonsen of Denmark wants the India Open badminton tournament to be shifted from its January-February schedule to this time of the year as he feels the climatic conditions during winters in the national capital is not conducive for sports with smog playing havoc. Antonsen, who had skipped India Open Super 750 earlier this year, had questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Delhi during the pollution-heavy winter months. The 29-year-old multiple World Championships medallist now favours the India Open to be shifted to this time of the year.
Key Points
- World No. 4 Anders Antonsen advocates for rescheduling the India Open badminton tournament.
- Antonsen cites severe winter pollution in New Delhi as a major concern for player health and performance.
- He describes playing in January-February as "not pleasant" due to smog and poor air quality.
- The Danish star suggests moving the tournament to a different time of year when air quality is significantly better.
- Antonsen also noted the high level of competition in men's singles badminton currently.