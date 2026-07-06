East Bengal Appoints Antonio Lopez Habas As Head Coach

Decorated Spanish coach Antonio Lopez Habas has been appointed as the new head coach for reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal, signalling a strong intent for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points Antonio Lopez Habas has been appointed as the new head coach for East Bengal ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Habas is a highly decorated coach in Indian football, having won three major ISL honours and the I-League trophy.

His appointment comes as East Bengal prepares to defend its maiden ISL League Shield and navigate ownership changes.

Club president M.L. Lohia expressed confidence in Habas' leadership and tactical acumen to uphold the club's legacy.

Habas' coaching philosophy, focused on defensive organisation and swift counter-attacking, has consistently delivered silverware in India.

Antonio Lopez Habas returned to familiar territory as reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal announced the appointment of the decorated Spaniard as the head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Kolkata giants, who are preparing to defend their maiden ISL League Shield while also dealing with uncertainty over their ownership structure.

East Bengal will face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup opener here on July 25 and according to club sources the Spaniard will take charge before the game.

East Bengal announced Habas' appointment through the club management, indicating that its partnership with Emami Group, under whose stewardship the Red-and-Gold brigade ended a 22-year wait for a national league title by winning the ISL League Shield last season, has expired and is yet to be renewed.

East Bengal's Strategic Coaching Appointment

Habas succeeds Oscar Bruzon, who guided East Bengal to their breakthrough league triumph, and arrives with one of the most decorated resumes in Indian football.

The 69-year-old Spaniard has won three major ISL honours -- two ISL Cups and one League Shield -- besides lifting the I-League trophy, making him the only coach to have won both of India's premier domestic league competitions.

His last assignment was with Inter Kashi, where he spent nearly two seasons after taking charge in 2024.

He guided the Varanasi-based club to the I-League title the following season before leaving amid reports of financial turmoil that strained his relationship with the management.

Habas' Proven Track Record In Indian Football

Welcoming Habas, East Bengal president M.L. Lohia described him as the ideal man to take the club forward.

"We are delighted to welcome Antonio Lopez Habas to the East Bengal family. Coach Habas is one of the most accomplished and respected football coaches to have worked in Indian football," Lohia said.

"His proven leadership, tactical acumen, professionalism and winning mentality make him an ideal choice to lead our team into a new era.

"East Bengal is more than just a football club. It is an institution built on passion, pride and the unwavering support of millions of fans across the globe. We are confident that Coach Habas shares these values and will inspire our players to uphold the rich legacy of this great club."

Club President Expresses Confidence In Habas

Habas said coaching East Bengal was both an honour and a responsibility.

"It is my true honour to join East Bengal. I embrace this challenge with excitement, humility and a great sense of responsibility," he said.

"From today, all our efforts will be dedicated to representing this badge with pride and fighting together to achieve the club's ambitions. I am looking forward to seeing all the fans soon in Kolkata."

East Bengal also appointed Carlos Agustin Fonseca Teijeiro as assistant coach.

The Spaniard joins with extensive international coaching experience and is expected to strengthen the club's technical staff alongside Habas.

Habas' Enduring Impact On The ISL

Habas has been one of the defining figures of the ISL since the league's inaugural season in 2014.

He made an immediate impact by guiding ATK to the inaugural ISL title before taking the Kolkata outfit to another championship in 2019-20 during his second spell.

He also had a stint with FC Pune City before taking charge of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, whom he guided to the ISL final in their debut season in 2020-21.

Although they narrowly missed both the League Shield and the ISL Cup that year, Habas returned midway through the 2023-24 campaign to revive another faltering season.

Replacing Juan Ferrando after a string of poor results, Habas masterminded an 11-match unbeaten league run as Mohun Bagan surged to their maiden ISL League Shield, completing his collection of every major ISL honour.

Unlike coaches who favour possession-dominated football, Habas has built his reputation on defensive organisation, tactical discipline and swift counter-attacking football, a philosophy that has repeatedly delivered silverware in India.