Antonelli edges Verstappen in dramatic Monaco qualifying battle

Kimi Antonelli claimed Monaco Grand Prix pole position with a stunning 'magic lap', narrowly beating Max Verstappen as Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc settled for the second row.

IMAGE: Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit de Monaco, Monaco at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a thrilling qualifying battle on Saturday, edging out Max Verstappen with a final 'magic lap'.

Key Points The 19-year-old Antonelli beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start from third and fourth respectively.

Leclerc was on provisional pole before clipping the wall on his final lap and stopping at Rascasse.

The 19-year-old Italian, leading the world championship after four successive victories, went 0.043 quicker than Red Bull's Verstappen who will start alongside him on the front row.

"It was one of those laps that we call a magic lap. I was able to put it all together. It was such a close qualifying with Max," Antonelli, who clocked 1:12.051 seconds said.

"I knew the last lap was good, I was just hoping that it would be enough but it was very close."

Ferrari, strongly tipped as race favourites, had to be content with the second row on Sunday's grid with Lewis Hamilton third quickest, 0.228 slower, and local favourite Charles Leclerc, winner of the race in 2024, fourth.

Leclerc had been on provisional pole with time running out in Q3, but clipped the wall on his final lap as he tried to wrestle it back, stopping his car at Rascasse.

Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, was fifth with Antonelli's team mate George Russell a disappointing sixth.

Reigning world champion and last year's Monaco winner Lando Norris will be on the fourth row alongside fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, with the team's hopes of victory in their 1,000th Grand Prix now looking slender.

Antonelli finished 18th and last at the Monaco Grand Prix last year but now has the chance to continue a stunning start to the season after becoming the first Italian to take pole in the principality since Jarno Trulli in 2004.