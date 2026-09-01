Antonela Roccuzzo: 'Proud to see you close this chapter this way'

'I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame, and--above all--of the person behind every one of those moments.'

IMAGE: Antonela Roccuzzo with husband Lionel Messi and their children Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Photograph: Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram

Key Points Antonela Roccuzzo expressed immense pride in Lionel Messi's international career, highlighting his resilience through setbacks and triumphs.

She emphasised the significance of their children witnessing Messi's journey, learning about perseverance and fighting for dreams.

Roccuzzo celebrated Messi's achievements, including Copa America and World Cup victories, acknowledging the sacrifices and struggles involved.

Her tribute underscored her pride in Messi not just as a footballer, but as the person behind his legendary career.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo penned an emotional tribute to the football legend after he brought the curtain down on his glittering international career, saying she was proud not only of his achievements but also of the journey that their children were fortunate enough to witness.

Messi's extraordinary two-decade journey with Argentina came to an end on Monday, with the 39-year-old leaving behind a legacy of records, goals and memories that will live on for generations. For Antonela, however, the most moving part of that journey was not just watching Messi scale the heights of world football. It was seeing him endure the setbacks, pick himself up and keep going -- with their children watching their father's remarkable story unfold from close quarters.

A Wife's Perspective on a Legendary Career

Posting an emotional message on Instagram, Antonela reflected on the sacrifices and struggles that went into Messi's glorious career.

"I am so proud to see you close this chapter this way, @leomessi. So many years, so many moments, so much joy--and so many setbacks, too. I watched you suffer, fall, and get back up. I watched you keep going when things didn't go your way and always try again. And after all these years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfill your dreams and experience some of the happiest days of our lives," she said.

Children Witnessing History

And Antonela said it was their children growing up alongside that journey that touched her the most.

"But there is something about this whole story that moves me deeply: that our children grew up witnessing it all firsthand. That they saw their dad fight for what he wanted, refuse to give up, and keep believing until the very end. And that they were there to see you achieve it all and lift the World Cup. Perhaps one day they will truly understand the magnitude of your story. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. "

For Antonela, who has stood by Messi through every high and low, the farewell was also a moment to celebrate the man behind the medals, records and unforgettable goals.

"And I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame, and--above all--of the person behind every one of those moments. What a privilege it has been to experience all this by your side. We love you infinitely" she signed off.

Messi's journey with Argentina was far from a smooth ride. After years of international heartbreak, criticism and near-misses, the Argentine finally led his country to Copa America glory before completing football's ultimate triumph by lifting the World Cup in 2022.