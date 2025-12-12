HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Antim Panghal Claims 55kg Gold; Haryana Sweep Women's Nationals

Antim Panghal Claims 55kg Gold; Haryana Sweep Women's Nationals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 12, 2025 23:45 IST

x

Antim Panghal switched from 53kg category to 55kg for the Nationals

IMAGE: Antim Panghal's medal will boost her confidence as wrestlers began preps for the next Olympic cycle. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Two-time world championship medallist Antim Panghal won the gold in women's 55kg category as the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship got underway in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Competitions for women's wrestling were held in all 10 weight categories on the opening day of the tournament, as the country's grapplers began their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games and the next Olympic cycle.

 

Besides Olympian Antim, who has switched from 53kg to 55kg, Manisha (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) have also claimed gold medals in their respective categories.

Priya Malik bagged the silver medal after losing to Haryana's Jyoti Berwal in the 76kg category final.

Mansi, the world championship bronze medallist, finished third on the podium in the 62kg competition.

In the 53kg event, Rajasthan's Anjali won the gold medal, while Haryana's Rajnita won the top prize in the 59kg competition. Pulkit of Haryana emerged winner in the 65kg while Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Diksha claimed gold in the 72kg.

Antim was representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

On expected lines, traditional heavyweights Haryana clinched the women's team title with 190 points. RSPB finished as runner-up with 144 points, while Delhi secured the third position with 112 points.

The nationals assumes significance as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which was reinstated as a recognised body with full administrative control in March this year, will look to identify talent at the Nationals for upcoming camps and selection trials.

The men's freestyle competitions will be held on Saturday with Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman taking part in the 61kg event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout
Telangana CM Reddy 'Ready' for Messi Penalty Shootout
SMAT: FIRs against four Assam cricketers for corruption
SMAT: FIRs against four Assam cricketers for corruption
ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'
ICC-JioStar Slam Reports, Say Rights Deal 'Fully In Force'
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Youngsters
English Premier League clubs brace for AFCON exodus
English Premier League clubs brace for AFCON exodus

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!1:13

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta implementation4:14

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta...

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian sisters take Internet by storm7:05

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO