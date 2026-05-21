Anti-Doping Act To Criminalise Substance Trafficking, Distribution

The National Anti Doping Act is set to be amended to criminalise the trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances, with potential jail terms for offenders, announced Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Key Points The National Anti Doping Act will be amended to criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances.

The amended Anti-Doping Act proposes a jail term of up to five years for those involved in trafficking and distribution.

The Sports Ministry has uploaded the amendments to its website for public feedback.

The amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the National Anti Doping Act will be amended to criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances with a jail term of upto five years.

Proposed Amendments to Anti-Doping Legislation

The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the amendment states.

Next Steps for the Anti-Doping Bill

Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

"Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes," Mandaviya said in an interaction with the media here.

"We only punish those who are consuming but suppliers need to be targetted as well," he added.