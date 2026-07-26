Joshua knocks out Prenga; sets up Fury showdown

Former World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dramatically defeated Kristian Prenga by knock-out, setting the stage for a highly-anticipated blockbuster fight against fellow-British boxing star Tyson Fury.

IMAGE: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Kristian Prenga by technical knockout at Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 26,2026. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Key Points Anthony Joshua secured a knockout victory over Kristian Prenga, overcoming a challenging first round.

Joshua was knocked down twice in the opening round but recovered to dominate the second.

The win officially clears the path for a long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury also won his recent fight against Mariusz Wach, setting the stage for the all-British clash.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that contracts for the Joshua vs. Fury fight have been signed.

Former World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survived a first-round onslaught before knocking out Albanian Kristian Prenga to clear the path for his long-awaited showdown with fellow-Briton Tyson Fury.

Fighting for the first time since two of his best friends died in a car crash in Nigeria in which he was injured, the 36-year-old Joshua was floored by a thunderous right uppercut within the opening 30 seconds, and he took another count late in the first round.

Joshua's Resilient Comeback

Joshua made it to the bell and came out all guns blazing in the second round, unleashing huge right hands to knock Prenga into the ropes, and the Albanian could not recover as the fight was ended by the referee.

"He (Prenga) is a serious fighter, strong, durable and he came and gave me a good test, but this is what champions do - we rise, man. We get knocked down, we stand up and we keep going. That's life," Joshua told reporters.

Path Cleared for Fury Showdown

Fury beat Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday in a fight that was not broadcast live on television, with the 46-year-old Pole retiring on his stool before the eighth round, and Joshua's victory cleared the way for a bout between the two Britons that has been agreed for later this year.

"We've signed the contract, everything's done, but to be honest with you, tonight is all about the strength that he showed to even be here tonight, and the strength that he had to show in that fight," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"When you go down a couple of times in the first round and you're looking like your career might be over, he had to go to the depths one more time to get up and fight on."