East Bengal's Anthony Andrews Appointed India U17 Women's Assistant Coach

Anthony Andrews, the celebrated coach of East Bengal FC, has been appointed assistant coach for the India Under-17 women's national team, bringing his unparalleled winning experience and player development expertise to the Young Tigresses ahead of crucial AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Anthony Andrews as the assistant coach of the India Under-17 women's national team, with Joakim Alexandersson continuing as the head coach. Andrews also serves as head coach of East Bengal FC and will continue to hold that position too.
Key Points
- Anthony Andrews, East Bengal FC's successful coach, is now the assistant coach for the India U17 women's national team.
- He will continue his role as East Bengal FC head coach while contributing to the national squad's development.
- Andrews joins the team in Tashkent for crucial friendly matches against Uzbekistan, preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
- With four Indian Women's League titles, Andrews is the most successful coach in the league's history, bringing a proven winning culture.
- His experience includes guiding East Bengal to historic success in the AFC Women's Champions League, making them the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage consecutively.
Preparations For AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup QualifiersHe has joined the India U17 women's team in Tashkent, where the Young Tigresses are scheduled to play two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan on Thursday and Sunday as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will be held in Malaysia from October 5 to 11, with India set to compete in Group E alongside Malaysia, Syria and Iraq. "Having spent
a significant part of my coaching career in women's football, working across both youth and senior levels, representing the country in this capacity is a responsibility that I take with immense pride and commitment," Andrews said.