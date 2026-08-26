East Bengal's Anthony Andrews Appointed India U17 Women's Assistant Coach

Anthony Andrews, the celebrated coach of East Bengal FC, has been appointed assistant coach for the India Under-17 women's national team, bringing his unparalleled winning experience and player development expertise to the Young Tigresses ahead of crucial AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Key Points Anthony Andrews, East Bengal FC's successful coach, is now the assistant coach for the India U17 women's national team.

He will continue his role as East Bengal FC head coach while contributing to the national squad's development.

Andrews joins the team in Tashkent for crucial friendly matches against Uzbekistan, preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

With four Indian Women's League titles, Andrews is the most successful coach in the league's history, bringing a proven winning culture.

His experience includes guiding East Bengal to historic success in the AFC Women's Champions League, making them the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage consecutively.

Preparations For AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Andrews' Illustrious Coaching Career And Impact

Continental Success With East Bengal FC

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Anthony Andrews as the assistant coach of the India Under-17 women's national team, with Joakim Alexandersson continuing as the head coach. Andrews also serves as head coach of East Bengal FC and will continue to hold that position too.He has joined the India U17 women's team in Tashkent, where the Young Tigresses are scheduled to play two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan on Thursday and Sunday as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will be held in Malaysia from October 5 to 11, with India set to compete in Group E alongside Malaysia, Syria and Iraq. "Having spenta significant part of my coaching career in women's football, working across both youth and senior levels, representing the country in this capacity is a responsibility that I take with immense pride and commitment," Andrews said.The current Indian Women's League champion with East Bengal, Andrews is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won four titles. He guided Gokulam Kerala FC to consecutive IWL titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before leading East Bengal FC to back-to-back championships in 2024-25 and 2025-26. He is the only coach to have won multiple IWL trophies. "Over the years, I have been fortunate to work with and develop many players who have gone on to represent India at youth and senior levels. "Those experiences have given me valuable insights into player development, talent identification, and creating environments where young players can maximise their potential. I hope to bring that experience, along with the winning culture."Andrews has also overseen East Bengal's recent success on the continental stage. Last Sunday, he guided the club to victory in the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 in Malaysia, making East Bengal the first Indian women's club to qualify for the group stage in consecutive seasons. Under his stewardship, East Bengal also became the first Indian women's club to win a match in the AFC Women's Champions League group stage last season.