AIFF Names Anthony Andrews As India U17 Women's Assistant Coach

Renowned Indian Women's League champion coach Anthony Andrews has been appointed assistant coach for the India U17 women's national team, bringing his extensive experience to develop the next generation of Indian football talent ahead of crucial AFC Qualifiers.

Key Points Anthony Andrews appointed assistant coach for India U17 women's national team.

Andrews will maintain his role as head coach of East Bengal FC, balancing club and national duties.

He is the most successful coach in Indian Women's League history with four IWL titles.

Andrews led East Bengal to consecutive AFC Women's Champions League group stage qualifications.

The U17 team is preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in October.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Anthony Andrews as the assistant coach of the India U17 women's national team, with Joakim Alexandersson continuing as the head coach. Andrews, who also serves as head coach of East Bengal FC, will take up the role on a dual basis with the club and country.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be part of the India U17 Women's National Team setup. I'm grateful to the AIFF for the trust and confidence they have shown in me, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development of the next generation of Indian footballers," Andrews said. "Having spent a significant part of my coaching career in women's football, working across both youth and senior levels, representing the country in this capacity is a responsibility that I take with immense pride and commitment."

Andrews' Stellar Coaching Record

The current Indian Women's League (IWL) champion with East Bengal, Andrews is the most successful coach in the league's history, having won four titles. He guided Gokulam Kerala FC to consecutive IWL titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before leading East Bengal FC to back-to-back championships in 2024-25 and 2025-26. He is the only coach to have won multiple IWL trophies.

Andrews has also overseen East Bengal's recent success on the continental stage. Last Sunday, he guided the club to victory in the preliminary stage of the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 in Malaysia, making East Bengal the first Indian women's club to qualify for the group stage in consecutive seasons. Under his stewardship, East Bengal also became the first Indian women's club to win a match in the AFC Women's Champions League group stage last season. He also led the Moshal Girls to the SAFF Women's Club Championship title last December.

Preparing For AFC Qualifiers

Andrews has now joined the India U17 women's team in Tashkent, where the Young Tigresses are scheduled to play two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan on August 27 and 30 as part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will be held in Malaysia from October 5 to 11, with India set to compete in Group E alongside Malaysia, Syria and Iraq.