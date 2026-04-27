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How Anshul Mishra Became India's Top Amateur Golfer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 27, 2026 19:59 IST

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Anshul Mishra has officially been crowned India's top-ranked amateur golfer, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning golf career.

Key Points

  • Anshul Mishra has achieved the number one ranking among India's amateur golfers.
  • The Indian Golf Union's Gentlemen Merit List for 2026 recognises Mishra's achievement.
  • Mishra's victory at the IGU Northern India Amateur Golf Championship propelled him to the top spot.
  • His consistent performance, including a strong showing at the IGU 124th Amateur Championship, contributed to his ranking.

Young golfer Anshul Mishra has officially become India's top-ranked amateur golfer.

Anshul Mishra's Rise to Number One

According to the latest Gentlemen Merit List issued by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the 2026 season, Mishra has claimed the coveted No. 1 spot, consolidating his status as the country's premier amateur talent.

 

Key Victory at IGU Northern India Amateur Golf Championship

Mishra, a product of Roundglass Golf Academy, secured his No. 1 position on the back of victory at the IGU Northern India Amateur Golf Championship in March 2026.

Playing at the challenging Panchkula Golf Club, he carded a final round of 69 to win the tournament with a total score of 6-under 282.

Consistent Performance and Ranking

In 2025, Mishra finished ranked third overall on the IGU list. He also demonstrated his form by taking the top spot in the stroke play qualifying rounds of the IGU 124th Amateur Championship of India in December.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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