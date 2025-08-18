HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another dope scandal! India's triple jump star suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 18, 2025 16:34 IST

Doping

IMAGE: India’s doping crisis deepens. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

A woman triple jumper, who has won multiple national-level medals and even represented the country internationally, has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The jumper, who is in her 30s, had also competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, a source in the Athletics Federation of India told PTI.

The athlete's identity is being withheld for now. Also not clear at this point is the banned substance for which she tested positive.

The latest failed test continues the alarmingly regular dope setbacks for India's athletes.

 

On August 11, National Games gold-winning discus thrower Gagandeep Singh was among a bunch of athletes across sports who were handed three-year bans by NADA after they accepted their offence within 20 days of being charged.

Representing Services, Singh had won gold in men's discus with a best throw of 55.01m at the Uttarakhand National Games on February 12. He later tested positive for testosterone metabolites and was handed provisional suspension.

As per the 2023 testing figures released by the World Anti-Doping Agency, India's positivity rate for banned substances stood at 3.8 per cent -- 214 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) from 5606 samples.
Of the 5606 tests, 2748 were conducted in-competition.

India's positivity rate for banned substances is significantly higher than China, USA , France , Germany and Russia. All these countries have a positivity rate of one per cent or lower.

As per WADA numbers, athletics leads the number of India's positive cases with 61 AAFs from 1223 samples. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
