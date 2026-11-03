Ace Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Vows Strong Comeback Post-Surgery

Ace Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani has successfully undergone knee surgery in Doha, Qatar, and is now determined to make a strong comeback to represent India after battling a persistent injury.

Photographs: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Ace Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani successfully underwent knee surgery in Doha, Qatar.

She missed the recent Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya due to not meeting qualifying standards and a persistent knee injury.

Annu Rani has vowed a strong comeback, expressing determination to represent India again.

The knee injury had troubled her for almost a year, making training and competition difficult.

She previously won gold at the 2022 Asian Games and bronze at the 2014 Asian Games and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ace Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani has undergone a successful knee surgery in Doha, Qatar, and has vowed to make a strong comeback after missing the Asian Games in Japan.

The 34-year-old Annu was left out of the recent Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after she failed to reach the qualifying standard set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Annu Rani's Determination To Return

"I have successfully undergone my knee surgery in Doha. Now begins a new journey of patience, dedication, hard work, and recovery.

"I know the road ahead will not be easy, but my determination to represent India once again remains stronger than ever," she wrote on her social media handles, along with her picture at the hospital.

"My dream is still alive. I will work hard, come back stronger, and give my very best to bring glory to India."

Past Achievements And Injury Struggles

Annu won a gold in the 2022 Asian Games and a bronze in the 2014 edition. She also won a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She said the knee injury had troubled her in the past year.

"For almost a year, I have been struggling with knee injuries and persistent pain. It has been one of the most challenging phases of my sporting career, as the pain made it difficult for me to train, compete, and continue doing what I love the most.

"Thank you to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and stood by my side. Your support means more than words can express. Surgery: Done, Recovery: ON."