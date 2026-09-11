AFI Trims Asian Games Athletics Team To 74 Members

Discover why prominent athletes Annu Rani, Shahnavaz Khan, and Nithya Gandhe were dropped from India's Asian Games athletics team, reducing the contingent to 74 members after a crucial confirmatory trial.

Key Points India's Asian Games athletics team reduced from 77 to 74 members.

Annu Rani, Shahnavaz Khan, and Nithya Gandhe dropped from the squad.

Reasons for exclusion include performance and medical issues.

A confirmatory trial at the Indian Athletics Series Final led to the trimming.

The remaining 74 athletes are set to depart for Japan.

Last edition's gold medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani, rising long jumper Shahnavaz Khan and sprinter Nithya Gandhe were on Friday dropped from India's Asian Games athletics team due to performance and medical-related reasons, bringing down the total number of Japan-bound track and field members to 74.

Asian Games Athletics Team Trimmed

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had earlier named 77 athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya but the team was further trimmed after the Indian Athletics Series Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, which served as the confirmatory event.

"Annu did not achieve qualification mark (set by AFI) in the final trial (on Thursday), hence not selected for the Asian Games," AFI Selection Committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla told PTI. "Nithya and Shahnavaz will not go for Asian Games due to poor performance and medical reasons," he added.

The decision to leave out the trio was taken at a virtual conference of the AFI Selection Committee on Friday. The remaining 74 athletes will depart for Japan from New Delhi on Saturday.