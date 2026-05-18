Anna Muzychuk On Key Factors In World Chess Championships

Former world champion Anna Muzychuk shares her expert insights on the upcoming World Chess Championships, emphasising the psychological challenges facing Indian contenders D Gukesh and R Vaishali.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points Anna Muzychuk emphasises psychological momentum and pressure handling as crucial for success in the World Chess Championships.

Muzychuk acknowledges the high drama expected in both the Open and Women's World Championship title showdowns.

She highlights the contrasting styles and exceptional talent of Indian chess players Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh.

Muzychuk aims to win the classical World Championship, the only major title missing from her collection.

Former world blitz and rapid champion Anna Muzychuk has declined to pick favourites for this year's men's and women's world championship titles with Indian players D Gukesh and R Vaishali set to face tough rivals later this year, saying psychological momentum and handling pressure could prove decisive in the summit clash.

Muzychuk, one of Ukraine's finest chess players who will begin her Norway Chess title defence in a few days in Oslo, said the World Championship clashes featuring defending champion Gukesh against challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the 'Open' section and Vaishali against five-time world champion Ju Wenjun in the women's event promise high drama and excitement regardless of who emerges victorious.

Anticipating Excitement In The World Championship Clashes

"It will be very interesting clash. I'm looking forward to watching both of them (Open and Women's title showdowns) because the World Championship matches always stand out," said the 36-year-old Grandmaster, whose best in the classical World Championship format has been a runner-up finish in 2017.

Having experienced the highs and lows, and pressures of elite chess first hand, the former world No. 2 said a lot can change before the title showdowns, as momentum and fortunes can swing dramatically over time.

"They (world championships) are always special and they bring a lot of excitement, especially for the spectators. It's very hard to say who will win or who is the favourite because there is still a lot of time.

"I think players still have about half a year (to prepare). We don't have the dates (for the Worlds) at the moment, but more or less the matches will happen at the end of the year.

The Importance Of Psychological Preparation

"So many things can change during this period of time and the matches...it's a very special thing in terms of everything, in terms of chess preparation, in terms of psychological preparation, in terms of how you feel," she added.

During the recent Candidates tournament to decide the challenger for Wenjun, India had both Vaishali and women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh in the fray. While Vaishali produced a sublime campaign to emerge as the challenger to Wenjun, Divya's challenge faded away.

Muzychuk, however, said it was impossible to separate the two Indians, insisting both possess contrasting styles and are exceptionally talented players.

Vaishali And Divya: Talented Indian Chess Players

"I don't think we should speak only about the Candidates tournament because as we know why Vaishali won the tournament...and it was a fantastic achievement. And, for Divya, things didn't go so well. But at the same time, they are both top-level players. So each of them had their highs and great results.

"So, yeah, just very different styles, but both are great players. I think it's very normal that more young players are appearing and Divya is even younger. So I think, yeah, they both have a long future ahead," added Muzychuk, who came in as a last-minute replacement for Koneru Humpy at the Candidates in Cyprus after the Indian withdrew because of the conflict in the Middle East and the island nation's proximity to the war zone.

Muzychuk's Last-Minute Entry Into The Candidates

With Humpy pulling out, Muzychuk earned a late entry into the Candidates and admitted the short notice left her with little time to prepare, forcing her to lean on her vast experience of competing at the highest level to overcome the disadvantage.

"Yeah, it was very unexpected when I got the call and I was told that Humpy decided to withdraw. I had very little time for everything. I just had three days before I had my flight to the Candidate.

"So, yeah, I just started like a quick preparation. I started talking to my coaches. I started arranging my tickets. But, yeah, once again, just very, very little time for everything.

"Obviously, I did prepare, as we all train almost every day, right? But Candidates, it's a special tournament where people have been preparing for months and I didn't have this opportunity. But I did have experience playing in all the previous Candidates. So I think that helped me," said Muzychuk, whose sister Mariya is also a GM.

Muzychuk's Ambition To Win The Classical Format

Having finished second-best at the World Championships in the classical format in 2017, this is one trophy missing from Muzychuk's cupboard, and she says it's now her "biggest goal" before time runs out.

"Yeah, it's my last biggest goal that is left because I have won the World Rapid...Blitz. And I have been the runner-up in the Classical format in 2017.

"So, yeah, it was quite close. And I really want to achieve it. I'm, I'm trying my best. And obviously it will be easier to do it sooner because yeah, okay, I'm already 36.

"Well, I wouldn't say it's too old, but the older you're becoming the more difficult it also gets," she concluded.