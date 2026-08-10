Anna Huang Claims Record-Breaking Fourth LET Title; Indian Golfers Impress

Discover how Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok delivered impressive performances at the PIF London Championship, while teenage sensation Anna Huang made history by becoming the youngest player to win four Ladies European Tour titles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs made a remarkable comeback with a 7-under 66 in the final round, securing a tied 19th finish at the PIF London Championship.

Aditi Ashok consistently performed, closing with a 4-under 69 to claim tied 17th, marking a strong end to her tournament.

Canada's Anna Huang won her fourth Ladies European Tour title, becoming the youngest player ever to achieve this milestone at 17 years old.

Huang's victory at the PIF London Championship was dramatic, involving a late swing of momentum against home favourite Charley Hull.

Diksha Dagar finished tied 46th, dropping in the Race to Costa del Sol standings but remaining the leading Indian on the LET Order of Merit.

Pranavi Urs bounced back with a brilliant 7-under 66 in the final round of the PIF London Championship to finish tied 19th at the Centurion Club, while fellow Indian Aditi Ashok closed with a 4-under 69 to claim tied 17th.

Pranavi, backed by Hero, had started the final round outside the top 30 after a disappointing 78 in the third round, but produced the best round of the week to climb 12 places. She finished at 5-under 287 after rounds of 70-73-78-66.

The 66 was a timely reminder of Pranavi's ability to score low. She had been tied 12th after the opening two rounds before her third-round stumble threatened to undo the good work. However, she responded emphatically on Sunday, producing a bogey-free 7-under round to return to the top 20.

Aditi Ashok's Consistent Performance

Aditi was consistent over the closing stages. The five-time LET winner shot 69 in the final round to finish at 6-under 286, good enough for tied-17th. She steadily improved through the tournament and ended with a strong result after rounds of 73-72-72-69.

However, for Diksha Dagar, it was a disappointing finish to an otherwise solid season. The current top Indian on the LET Order of Merit closed with a 6-over 78 to finish tied 46th at 3-over 291 after rounds of 75-70-72-78.

Diksha's result saw her drop from eighth to 10th in the Race to Costa del Sol standings, though she remains comfortably the leading Indian on the LET Order of Merit.

Avani Prashanth, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut.

Anna Huang Claims Fourth LET Title

Canada's Anna Huang produced another remarkable chapter in her extraordinary rise, winning the PIF London Championship by two shots to claim her fourth Ladies European Tour title in less than 11 months.

The 17-year-old, who had led from the opening round, finished at a spectacular 22-under-par and edged the home favourite Charley Hull in a dramatic final round.

Huang began the day with a three-shot advantage and extended her lead with birdies on the sixth and eighth holes. A bogey on the ninth briefly opened the door for Hull, but Huang remained composed.

Dramatic Finish And Record-Breaking Achievement

Huang birdied the 15th but then found the water on the par-3 16th and had to hole a pressure bogey putt. Hull capitalised, making birdie to move into the lead.

But the momentum swung again on the 17th. Hull endured a disastrous four-putt and made double bogey, handing the advantage back to Huang.

The Canadian then delivered the perfect finish, holing an eagle putt on the 18th to seal a two-shot victory and a place in LET history.

At 17 years, nine months and 10 days, Huang became the youngest player ever to win four LET titles, breaking the record previously held by Lydia Ko, who achieved the feat at 18 years, four months and 20 days.

Huang's Rapid Rise In Ladies European Tour

Huang's first LET title came at the 2025 La Sella Open, followed shortly by the Lacoste Ladies Open de France. She added the Lalla Meryem Cup in May this year before completing her remarkable run with victory in London.

Hull finished runner-up at 20-under after a final-round 69 containing six birdies and the costly double bogey on the 17th.

Singapore's Shannon Tan produced the round of the day, a sensational 9-under 64, to finish third at 17-under.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit was fourth at 15-under, with Australia's Kelsey Bennett fifth at 14-under. England's Alice Hewson and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes shared sixth at 12-under, while Austria's Emma Spitz and Wales' Lydia Hall tied for eighth.