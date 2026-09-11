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Anmol Ekka's Double Strike Powers India To Junior Asia Cup Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 11, 2026 17:12 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Defending champions India, powered by captain Anmol Ekka's brace and goalkeeper Vivek Lakra's heroics, have stormed into their fourth consecutive AHF Men's Junior Asia Cup final after a dominant 3-1 victory over Malaysia.

Key Points

  • Defending champions India secured a 3-1 victory over Malaysia in the AHF Men's Junior Asia Cup semi-final.
  • Captain Anmol Ekka scored two goals from penalty corners, increasing his tournament tally to 16.
  • Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra made several critical saves, including stopping a penalty stroke, to maintain India's lead.
  • India will now play for their fourth consecutive and sixth overall title in the final.
  • The team overcame periods of being reduced to 10 players due to yellow cards.
In-form captain Anmol Ekka struck twice as defending champions India defeated Malaysia 3-1 to storm into their fourth consecutive AHF Men's Junior Asia Cup final here on Friday.Drag-flicker Anmol once again led from the front, scoring twice from penalty corners to take his tournament tally to an impressive 16 goals and strengthen his position at the top of the scoring charts.Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra was equally influential, making a series of outstanding saves, including stopping a penalty stroke, which kept India in control of the contest.The defending champions, chasing a fourth consecutive and sixth overall title, will face the winners of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea.

India's Dominant Start And Early Breakthrough

India began the match on the front foot, with Ajeet Yadav coming close twice inside the opening two minutes after intelligently getting to the end of long balls played out from deep defence.India soon earned three penalty corners, but Malaysian goalkeeper Amsyar Mohamad Adib stood firm with a couple of good saves to keep India at bay.A turnover in the 12th minute almost presented India with the opening goal, but they were unable to convert the opportunity.Malaysia came close in the final minute of the quarter, although the attempt from the top of the circle lacked both power and direction.India finally broke the deadlock early in the second quarter when they earned their fourth penalty corner in the 16th
minute.Skipper Anmol, positioned at the first battery, unleashed a hard, low flick that beat Amsyar to his right and crashed into the board to give India a 1-0 lead.

Malaysian Pressure And Lakra's Heroics

Malaysia responded immediately, forcing a brilliant save from Lakra in the 17th minute before earning their first penalty corner.However, India's first rusher made an important block to deny the Malaysians.Lakra then produced one of the defining moments of the match early in the third quarter.In the 34th minute, he made a stunning double save, followed by another stop moments later, as Malaysia increased the pressure.India were reduced to 10 players after Manmeet Singh Rai received a yellow card in the 36th minute.Prabhdeep Singh was shown a yellow card in the 41st minute, leaving India with 10 players once again.

Sealing The Victory With Late Goals

India finally found the breathing room they were looking for in the fourth quarter.After a Malaysian defensive touch denied them in the 51st minute, India immediately launched another circle entry and this time found the target, with Sukhvinder finishing the move to make it 2-0.Lakra then delivered another moment of brilliance.Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute, but the Indian goalkeeper dived sharply to his left and used his glove to keep the effort out.India quickly turned defence into attack and earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute.Malaysia challenged the decision through a video referral but lost the referral, and the PC stood.Anmol made no mistake, powering his flick straight past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.With just 24 seconds remaining, Malaysia earned their eighth penalty corner and finally found a consolation goal through M Rahuul.However, India had done enough to secure a 3-1 victory and book their place in the final.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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