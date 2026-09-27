Ankush Panghal Wins India's First Boxing Medal At Asian Games

Indian boxer Ankush Panghal has made a spectacular Asian Games debut, securing the nation's first boxing medal by dominating his 80kg quarterfinal bout against Nekruz Salimov.

IMAGE: Making his Asian Games debut, Ankush Panghal moved into the last four and is assured of at least a bronze medal. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points Ankush Panghal secured India's first boxing medal at the Asian Games.

He defeated Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 80kg quarterfinal.

Panghal's victory guarantees at least a bronze medal for India.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist made a dominant Asian Games debut.

He controlled all three rounds, showcasing strong offensive and defensive skills.

Ankush Panghal assured India of its first boxing medal at the 2026 Asian Games by defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 80kg quarter-final in Nagoya on Sunday.

Ankush Panghal's Dominant Asian Games Debut

Ankush, who won Commonwealth Games gold last month in Glasgow, put up a dominant display to outclass Salimov and book his place in the semifinals.

Making his Asian Games debut, Ankush thus moved into the last four and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

The Haryana boxer started strongly, landing clean singles, including a straight left and a right hook, to keep Salimov on the back foot. The Tajik tried to counter, but his punches lacked the accuracy and impact to trouble Ankush, who took the opening round on all five cards.

Ankush maintained the pressure in the second round, continuing to attack and landing a steady stream of punches. Salimov tried to close the distance and find openings on the counter, but Ankush was quick to respond and largely kept control of the exchanges.

The Indian also showed good composure as the round progressed, refusing to get drawn into unnecessary exchanges and picking his moments to attack. He again won the round on all five cards.

With a comfortable lead heading into the final round, Ankush was content to conserve energy while keeping Salimov at bay. The Tajik attempted to force the pace and landed a few punches, but Ankush had already done enough to ensure the outcome.

The Indian negated Salimov's attempts to change the course of the bout and comfortably closed out a 5-0 victory, becoming the first Indian boxer to assure a medal at these Games.