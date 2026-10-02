Ankush ends India's 8-year wait for men's Asiad gold

Ankush Panghal spearheaded India's historic boxing performance at the Asian Games, securing a gold medal and contributing to the nation's best-ever gold haul in the sport, alongside fellow champions Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda.

IMAGE: Ankush celebrates after winning the men's 80kg finals against South Korea's Kim Minseong. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Ankush Panghal won gold in the men's 80kg boxing final at the Asian Games, becoming the first Indian male boxer since 2018 to achieve this feat.

India secured a hat-trick of gold medals in boxing, with Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) also winning their respective finals.

This performance marks India's best-ever gold medal haul in boxing at the Asian Games, contributing to a total of six medals.

The strong showing at the Asian Games follows a record-breaking campaign by Indian boxers at the Commonwealth Games.

Ankush Panghal capped India's golden day in boxing at the Asian Games, becoming the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win gold at the continental showpiece. Ankush out-punched South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the men's 80kg final on Friday, completing India's hat-trick of gold medals alongside Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) in Nagoya on Friday.

Ankush out-punched South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the 80kg summit clash to end the campaign on a resounding note.

India's Historic Boxing Performance

IMAGE: Ankush in action with South Korea's Kim Minseong during the men's 80kg finals. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India thus signed off with six medals, including three top finishes, marking its best-ever gold performance at the Asian Games.

The country's best haul came at the Guangzhou 2010 edition, where the contingent won nine medals -- two gold, three silver and four bronze.

The strong showing in the continental event comes on the back of Indian boxers' record-breaking campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.