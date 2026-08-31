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Indian Paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee Secures Double Gold At WTT Feeder Olomouc

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 31, 2026 13:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis sensation Ankur Bhattacharjee made history by winning his first WTT men's singles title and a doubles gold with Akash Pal at the prestigious WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament in Czechia.

Key Points

  • Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee clinched his maiden WTT men's singles title at the WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament.
  • Bhattacharjee also secured a doubles gold medal with partner Akash Pal, marking a double victory for India.
  • He defeated third-seed Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 in the singles final after an initial setback.
  • The doubles pair of Ankur and Akash overcame Hungary's Csaba Andras Szantosi and Poland's Alan Kulczycki Zalewski 3-1.
  • This triumph caps a strong season for Bhattacharjee on the WTT Feeder Series, following previous quarterfinal and semifinal appearances.

Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee produced a memorable performance to win his maiden WTT men's singles title, while also securing the doubles gold with Akash Pal at the WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament in Czechia.

The World No. 78 overcame third-seed Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the singles final to cap a remarkable campaign. He had joined forces with Akash earlier to defeat Hungary's Csaba Andras Szantosi and Poland's Alan Kulczycki Zalewski 3-1 (11-8, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9) in the men's doubles final.

 

Ankur's Dominant Singles Performance

The singles final began with a setback for Ankur as Kozul edged the opening game 11-9. The Indian, however, quickly found his rhythm, tightening his placement and controlling the rallies to win the next three games and seal the title.

In the men's doubles, Ankur and Akash overcame an early setback. The two took the opening game 11-8, but Szantosi and Zalewski levelled with an 11-4 second game. The Indians regained the advantage in a closely fought third game, winning 13-11, before holding their nerve to close out the fourth 11-9.

The result capped a strong season on the WTT Feeder Series for the Ankur. The Europe Youth Smash (Sweden 2025) finalist had already reached two quarterfinals and two semifinals in 2026 before breaking through for his maiden WTT title in Olomouc.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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