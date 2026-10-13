Ankur Bhattacharjee, Diya Chitale Crowned National Table Tennis Champions

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Diya Chitale have emerged as the men's and women's singles champions, respectively, at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula, showcasing impressive skill and determination.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Ankur Bhattacharjee clinched the men's singles title at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, defeating Raegan Albuquerque 4-3 in a close final.

Diya Chitale secured the women's singles title by beating Syndrela Das 4-3, holding on to her advantage in the decider.

Bhattacharjee's victory marks his first title of the season, after losing in the semifinals of the Kanpur leg earlier.

In the U-19 category, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya won the boys' singles, and Divyanshi Bhowmick claimed the girls' singles title.

The championships saw intense semifinal matches, with Bhattacharjee beating Jeet Chandra and Chitale sweeping aside Swastika Ghosh.

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Diya Chitale produced impressive performances to clinch the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall here.

Bhattacharjee fought hard to beat Maharashtra's Raegan Albuquerque 4-3 in the men's final, while Diya got the better of West Bengal's Syndrela Das by an identical margin.

Men's Singles Triumph

Bhattacharjee trailed 1-2 at one stage against Raegan, but prevailed in a see-saw seven-game final to claim his first title of the season. He had earlier lost to Manav Thakkar in the semifinals of the Kanpur leg.

Women's Singles Victory

Diya and Syndrela went neck and neck before the former edged ahead from a 3-3 scoreline to emerge victorious 4-3.

The 17-year-old Syndrela was particularly impressive with her backhand and showed no hesitation in taking the initiative whenever opportunities arose. She capitalised on Diya's dip in form to stage a memorable comeback.

However, Diya held on to her slender advantage in the decider to clinch the title.

Semifinal Showdowns And Junior Titles

In the men's semifinals, Bhattacharjee beat Jeet Chandra of Railways 4-1, while Albuquerque defeated second seed Thakkar 4-2.

In the women's singles semifinals, Syndrela got the better of Sutirtha Mukherjee 4-3 in a seven-game thriller, while Diya swept aside Swastika Ghosh 4-1.

Meanwhile, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya clinched the U-19 boys' singles title with a straight-games victory over Tamil Nadu's PB Abhinand in the final, while Divyanshi Bhowmick claimed the girls' title in the same age category with a 4-1 victory over Syndrela.

Results:

Men's singles final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Har) bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 11-8, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5.

Semifinals: Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Jeet Chandra (RSPB) 13-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6; Raegan Albuquerque bt Manav Thakkar (PSPB) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8.

Women's singles final: Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Syndrela Das (WB) 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9.

Semifinals: Syndrela Das bt Sutirtha Mukherjee (RSPB) 9-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6; Diya Chitale bt Swastika Ghosh (PSPB) 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9.