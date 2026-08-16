Indian Runner Ankita Dhyani Sets New Personal Best In 1500m Race

Indian middle and long-distance runner Ankita Dhyani achieved a remarkable personal best of 4:06.75s in the women's 1500m race at the Stumptown Twilight event, marking the fastest time by an Indian this season and the fourth fastest ever.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ankita Dhyani clocked a personal best of 4:06.75s in the women's 1500m at the Stumptown Twilight event.

She secured second place, improving her previous personal best by over five seconds.

This performance marks the fastest time by an Indian in the 1500m this season and the fourth fastest ever by an Indian.

Dhyani has a strong record, including medals at Asian Championships and a 2026 Asian Games qualification time in 3000m steeplechase.

India's middle and long distance runner Ankita Dhyani clocked a personal best time to finish second in the women's 1500m race at the Stumptown Twilight event in Portland, USA. The 24-year-old Ankita clocked 4:06.75s in the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level meet (Category D) on Saturday. She improved upon her previous personal best by more than five seconds, surpassing her earlier record of 4:12.28s.

Ankita Dhyani's Record-Breaking Performance

This remarkable performance marks the fastest time for an Indian in the 1500m distance so far this season and ranks as the third fastest in Asia. Furthermore, Ankita's time is the fourth fastest ever recorded by an Indian athlete in this event. The current national record for the 1500m is held by KM Deeksha with a time of 4:04.78s. In the same race, Carmen Alder Caisalitin of Ecuador secured the top spot with a time of 4:06.40s, while Eleanor Fulton of USA finished third with 4:09.36s.

Ankita Dhyani has a strong track record, including a 5000m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships and a 3000m silver at the 2024 Asian Indoor Championships. She has also represented India in the 5,000m race at both the 2022 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, she finished second behind Parul Chaudhary in the 1500m race at the National Inter-State Championships in June. Additionally, she won the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 9:44.05s, which is better than the 2026 Asian Games qualification time of 9:47.53s set by the Athletics Federation of India.