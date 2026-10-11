National Open Athletics Sees Double Meet Records Fall

At the 65th National Open Athletics Championships, Ankita and Jishnu Prasad delivered stellar performances, each breaking long-standing meet records in the women's 3000m steeplechase and men's 200m respectively.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ankita broke a decade-old meet record in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Sunday.

Her gold-winning time of 9:34.86 seconds surpassed Lalita Babar's 2015 record.

Jishnu Prasad improved the men's 200m meet record, clocking 20.62 seconds.

Both athletes achieved their record-breaking feats at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships.

Ankita expressed confidence, stating she could have clocked a better time if challenged today.

Ankita broke a decade-old meet record in women's 3000m steeplechase to win the gold on the final day of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Record-Breaking Performances

Jishnu Prasad, representing All India Police, also improved the meet record in the men's 200m. Prasad clocked 20.62 seconds to win gold and improve the previous meet record of 20.66 seconds in the name of B Nitin set in Bengaluru in 2024.

Ankita's gold winning time of 9:34.86 seconds was better than Lalita Babar's meet record of 9:39.83s set in 2015 in Kolkata. It was a start to finish race for Ankita, representing Railways in the competition.

"I could have clocked better time. But there was no one to challenge me in the race today," Ankita said in post-race interaction.

The national record of Parul Chaudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase is 9:08.67s.

Earlier in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Sharukh Khan narrowly missed the meet record of Avinash Sable (8:29.80s) set in 2018 in Bhubaneswar.