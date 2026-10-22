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Indian Para Athletes Secure Gold And Silver On Thursday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 22, 2026 14:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athletes Anjanaben Bumbadiya and Tejalben Damor showcased exceptional talent at the Asian Para Games, securing gold and silver medals respectively in their 400m events on Thursday.

Key Points

  • Anjanaben Bumbadiya clinched gold in the women's 400m T47 event at the Asian Para Games on Thursday.
  • Compatriot Jayanti Behera secured the silver medal in the same women's 400m T47 race.
  • Visually impaired Tejalben Damor earned a silver in the women's 400m T12 event, marking her second medal of the Games.
  • Bumbadiya was the only athlete in her race to finish under one minute, clocking 59.97sec.
  • The T47 category is for athletes with specific upper-limb deficiencies affecting one arm.

India's Anjanaben Bumbadiya clinched the women's 400m T47 gold at the Asian Para Games with compatriot Jayanti Behera grabbing the silver in the same event here on Thursday.

India's Para Athletes Shine

Bumbadiya clocked 59.97sec to be the only runner in the four-athlete race with a sub one minute performance. Behera ended with a timing of 1:00.65sec, while Thailand's Sasirawan Inthachot took the bronze with 1:02.58sec.

 

In the women's 400m T12 event, visually impaired Tejalben Damor won her second medal of the Games by finishing with a silver after clocking 57.60sec. She had earlier won a bronze in the 200m T12 competition.

The T47 category covers athletes with a below-elbow amputation, wrist amputation, or similar upper-limb deficiency/impairment affecting one arm.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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