Anisimova sends strong Wimbledon warning!

Last year's Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova made a powerful statement in her return to the Grand Slam, securing a dominant first-round victory over Lina Gjorcheska and advancing confidently despite recent injury concerns.

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova of the US in action during her first round match against North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points Amanda Anisimova, last year's Wimbledon runner-up, won her first-round match.

She defeated qualifier Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2 in 61 minutes.

Anisimova showed strong form despite a recent wrist injury.

This victory marks a confident return to the Grand Slam after her 2023 final loss.

She will face Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin in the next round.

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova made a winning return to the Grand Slam with a 6-3, 6-2 win over qualifier Lina Gjorcheska to reach the second round on Tuesday.

Anisimova suffered a humbling 6-0 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in the title clash 12 months ago but the American showed no sign of any lingering scars as she swept aside her North Macedonian opponent on Court Two.

Anisimova's Confident Return To Form

Gjorcheska, the first player from her nation to compete in a Grand Slam main draw, showed resistance towards the end in a bid to prolong the contest but Anisimova was too good for her and prevailed in 61 minutes.

"It's not easy playing a qualifier who has had a few matches under her belt," said Anisimova, who has struggled with a wrist injury in recent weeks."

"She played great, we haven't faced each other, so it was a tricky first round. I'm super excited to be back here."

"When I got here I was filled with great memories and I'm trying to carry that vibe ... trying to enjoy each day here."

Anisimova takes on Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin in the second round.