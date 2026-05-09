Olympian Anish Bhanwala Wins Gold At Shooting Championship

Olympian Anish Bhanwala showcased his shooting prowess by clinching the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the prestigious Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in New Delhi.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Anish Bhanwala, representing Railways, won gold in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Suraj Sharma of Madhya Pradesh secured the silver medal in the same event.

Vijayveer Sidhu of Punjab claimed the bronze medal after a shoot-off.

Suraj Sharma also won gold in the junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol final.

The 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship took place in New Delhi.

Representing Railways, Olympian Anish Bhanwala clinched the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Saturday.

Anish Bhanwala's Winning Performance

Anish shot 31 in the final to secure the top spot on the podium. Madhya Pradesh's Suraj Sharma claimed the silver medal with 28, while Punjab's Vijayveer Sidhu took bronze with 25 after a shoot-off.

Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel finished fourth with 20, followed by Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat in fifth with 17, Navy's Omkar Singh in sixth with 11, Haryana's Gourav Gupta in seventh with 7, and Delhi's Harsh Gupta in eighth with 6.

In qualification, Ankur Goel topped the field with 583-23x, narrowly ahead of Suraj Sharma, who also shot 583, but with 14 inner 10s.

Anish qualified third with 582, while Harsh Gupta was fourth with 581. Vijayveer secured fifth spot with 580, Omkar Singh was sixth with 578, Bhavesh Shekhawat finished seventh with 577, and Gourav Gupta took the eighth and final qualification spot, also with 577.

Junior Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Results

Madhya Pradesh's Suraj Sharma emerged victorious in the junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol final, clinching gold with a score of 28.

Haryana's Sameer Gulia secured the silver medal with 27, while Chandigarh's Unish Holinder claimed bronze with 20.

Rajasthan's Abhinav Choudhary finished fourth with 17, followed by West Bengal's Sagnik Banerjee in fifth place with 11, Andhra Pradesh's Mukesh Nelavalli was sixth with 7, BSF's Chandra Raj in seventh with 6, and Delhi's Aditya Verma in eighth with 4.

In qualification, Suraj topped the junior field with 583-14x. Abhinav qualified second with 580, while Mukesh was third with 574. Sameer secured fourth spot with 569, followed by Sagnik and Chandra Raj, both on 567.

Unish Holinder qualified seventh with 566, while Aditya Verma took the final qualification spot with 565.