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Bhujle And Mahajan To Represent India At BMW Golf World Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 10, 2026 13:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai's Anish Bhujle and Muradabad's Vikas Mahajan have triumphed at the 16th BMW Golf Cup 2026 national final, earning the prestigious opportunity to represent India at the global amateur golf championship in South Africa next year.

Key Points

  • Mumbai's Anish Bhujle clinched the Category A title at the 16th BMW Golf Cup 2026 national final.
  • Muradabad's Vikas Mahajan emerged victorious in Category B at the same event.
  • The two winners will represent India at the BMW Golf Cup World Final in South Africa in March next year.
  • The national final featured 40 leading amateur golfers who qualified through regional tournaments across 13 cities.
  • The tournament attracted 2,300 participants this season, vying for national honours and global representation.

Mumbai's Anish Bhujle clinched the Category A title for golfers with handicaps of up to 12, while Muradabad's Vikas Mahajan emerged victorious in Category B for handicaps of 13-28 at the 16th BMW Golf Cup 2026 national final, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club here.

India's Global Golf Representation

The two winners will represent India at the BMW Golf Cup World Final in South Africa in March next year, where they will compete against leading amateur golfers from participating nations.

 

The national final featured 40 of the country's leading amateur golfers, who earned their places through regional tournaments held across 13 cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram.

The tournament attracted 2,300 participants this season, with the finalists vying for national honours and the opportunity to represent India on the global stage.

The BMW Golf Cup is a global amateur golf series featuring around 1,000 qualifying tournaments and 100,000 players across 40 countries.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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