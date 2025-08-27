HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Anish Bhanwala wins Asian 25m Rapid Fire Pistol silver

Anish Bhanwala wins Asian 25m Rapid Fire Pistol silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 14:45 IST

x

Anish Bhanwala

IMAGE: Anish Bhanwala finished with a total of 35, just one shy of gold winner Su Lianbofan of China, in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Photograph: NRAI/X

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala won the silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old finished with a total of 35, just one shy of gold-winner Su Lianbofan of China.

The bronze went to Korea's Lee Jaekyoon, who scored 23 points.

 

Bhanwala had a one-point lead after the first four series but fell behind later.

On Tuesday, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible performance, winning the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold besides helping the country to the team title.

India have so far clinched 72 medals in the competition that also features junior events.

Thirty-nine of these medals are gold, a tally helped to a large extent by the brilliant show of the junior shooters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gauff outlasts Tomljanovic; easy for Swiatek, Sinner
Gauff outlasts Tomljanovic; easy for Swiatek, Sinner
Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland knocked out of League Cup
West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland knocked out of League Cup
India Will Remember These Pujara Knocks
India Will Remember These Pujara Knocks
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Ankita Lokhande's Festive Vibes Are Unmissable1:37

Ankita Lokhande's Festive Vibes Are Unmissable

Tawi River in Spate: Bridge in Jammu Washed Away0:29

Tawi River in Spate: Bridge in Jammu Washed Away

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV