Anish Bhanwala wins Asian 25m Rapid Fire Pistol silver

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala won the silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old finished with a total of 35, just one shy of gold-winner Su Lianbofan of China.
The bronze went to Korea's Lee Jaekyoon, who scored 23 points.
Bhanwala had a one-point lead after the first four series but fell behind later.
On Tuesday, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible performance, winning the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold besides helping the country to the team title.
India have so far clinched 72 medals in the competition that also features junior events.
Thirty-nine of these medals are gold, a tally helped to a large extent by the brilliant show of the junior shooters.