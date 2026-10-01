Anish Bhanwala Secures Spot In Asian Games 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final

India's Anish Bhanwala has made it to the highly anticipated men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the Asian Games, showcasing India's continued strong performance in shooting.

IMAGE: Anish Bhanwala finished ninth in the qualification round with a score of 576-17x. Photograph: Kind courtesy NRAI/X

Key Points Anish Bhanwala qualified for the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the Asian Games.

He advanced despite finishing ninth, benefiting from a rule limiting two shooters per nation in the final.

A Korean shooter, Song Jong Ho, had to step aside, allowing Bhanwala to secure his spot.

China's Su Lianbofan topped the qualification round with a new Asian Games record.

This final marks the last shooting event at the Games, where India has already won 15 medals.

India's Anish Bhanwala qualified for the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday.

Bhanwala's Path To The Final

Even though the Indian finished ninth in the qualification round with a score of 576-17x, he moved into the summit showdown after one Korean had to be dropped from the line-up to adhere to the competition rule allowing only two shooters per nation in the final.

Korea had three qualifiers and Anish secured a spot after Song Jong Ho (580-26x), who was the lowest-placed Korean at fourth in qualification, had to step aside.

Lee Gunhyeok, (588-20x) and Yoon Seoyeong (581-18x) finished second, and third respectively.

China's Su Lianbofan topped the list round with an Asian Games record qualification score of 592-24x.

India have so far won 15 medals in shooting at the Asian Games, including three gold, eight silver and four bronze.

The men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol individual final, to be held later in the day, is the last shooting event of the ongoing Games.