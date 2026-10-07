Anirudh Thapa's Uruguay Goal Celebration Steals Show

Anirudh Thapa's goal against Uruguay was not only a historic achievement for Indian football but also featured a personal celebration.

IMAGE: Anirudh Thapa's special celebration after scoring against Uruguay. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points Anirudh Thapa scored India's only goal against Uruguay.

His celebration, tucking the ball under his shirt, was a touching tribute to his pregnant wife.

Thapa is the first Indian to score against a FIFA top-20 ranked nation since 1992.

He is only the second Indian to score against Uruguay, following Manas Bhattacharya in 1982.

Anirudh Thapa's goal against Uruguay was historic, but the celebration that followed made the moment even more special.

After scoring India's only goal in their 1-6 defeat to Uruguay at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Thapa tucked the ball under his shirt, a touching celebration for his pregnant wife.

The official Indian Football X account appeared to confirm the meaning behind it, posting, 'We know what the celebration means.'

Thapa married his longtime girlfriend in November 2025 and the couple is expecting their first child, giving the celebration a deeply personal touch.

The Goal's Historic Significance

The goal itself was a landmark moment in Indian football.

Thapa became the first Indian to score against a top-20 ranked FIFA nation since the official world rankings were introduced in 1992. Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the world.

He also became only the second Indian to score against Uruguay. Manas Bhattacharya was the first, scoring in India's 3-1 defeat to the South Americans in the 1982 Nehru Cup.

Thapa's goal came in the 22nd minute. Ryan Williams' effort from outside the box was fumbled by Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo, and Thapa reacted quickly to put the rebound into the net and make it 1-1.

Uruguay, however, went on to take control of the match. Maximiliano Araujo scored twice, while Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Manuel Sanabria and Rodrigo Aguirre also found the net.

Anirudh Thapa's Career Journey

A familiar face in Indian football, Anirudh Thapa has built a steady career as one of the country's prominent midfielders.

Born in Dehradun on January 15, 1998, Thapa came through the AIFF Elite Academy and also had a brief stint training with French club FC Metz.

He made his professional debut for Chennaiyin FC in 2016 and was part of their ISL title-winning campaign in 2017-2018 before moving to Mohun Bagan in 2023.