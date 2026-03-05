HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lahiri Finishes Strong at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Lahiri Finishes Strong at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026
March 05, 2026 18:07 IST

Anirban Lahiri secured a strong finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, while Carlos Ortiz leads the pack after a record-breaking round at the Fanling golf course.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Anirban Lahiri finished tied for 16th place at the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament with a final score of 4-under.
  • Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC leads the LIV Golf Hong Kong after shooting a remarkable 10-under 60.
  • Dean Burmester, runner-up last year, is close behind Ortiz after a strong performance.
  • Sergio Garcia is aiming for back-to-back wins at the tournament, currently tied for third place.

India's Anirban Lahiri closed with a birdie-birdie finish to end at 4-under and tied for 16th in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where soft conditions led to low scores at the par-70 layout here on Thursday.

Ortiz Leads with Record Score

Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz ended the round on top after firing a 10-under 60. The Mexican made nine birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the way to the lowest round on LIV Golf.

 

Burmester and Garcia in Contention

Close on Ortiz's heels is Dean Burmester, who finished runner-up last year in Hong Kong to Sergio Garcia. The Southern Guards GC star shot an 8-under 62, making only one bogey on the day.

Garcia is also off to a strong start in his bid to win the tournament in back-to-back seasons. The Fireballs GC captain shot a stress-free and bogey-free 63, hitting every green in regulation in the process.

Garcia has now completed 63 consecutive holes at Fanling without making a bogey.

Garcia is currently in a tie for third alongside Smash GC captain Talor Gooch, Korean Golf Club's Younghan Song and wildcard player Scott Vincent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
