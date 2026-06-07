Animesh Kujur Claims Silver In Men's 200m At New Taipei City Athletics Open

Indian national record holder Animesh Kujur showcased his prowess by clinching a silver medal in the men's 200m at the New Taipei City Athletics Open 2026, recording his fourth fastest time.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points National record holder Animesh Kujur secured a silver medal in the men's 200m event.

Kujur clocked 20.47 seconds, marking his fourth fastest career time.

Thailand's Puripol Boonson won gold with a new lifetime best of 20.03 seconds.

Other Indian athletes, including Shaili Singh and Tejas Shirse, also earned medals at the event.

National record holder Animesh Kujur finished second in the men's 200m with the fourth fastest time of career at the New Taipei City Athletics Open 2026 here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Indian, whose national record stands at 20.32 seconds, clocked a solid 20.47seconds.

Animesh has also run 20.40 seconds and 20.45 seconds last year, and thus his effort on Sunday was his fourth fastest time.

Thailand's Puripol Boonson ran a lifetime best of 20.03 seconds to finish on top and become the joint third-fastest Asian man of all time over the 200m.

On Saturday, long jumper Shaili Singh and the women's 4x100m relay team had won a gold medal each while Tejas Shirse bagged a silver in the 110m hurdles.