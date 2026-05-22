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National Record Broken Twice In Thrilling 100m Race

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 22, 2026 19:59 IST

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The National Senior Athletics Federation Competition witnessed a historic moment as the national record in the men's 100m race was shattered twice, first by Gurindervir Singh and then by Animesh Kujur.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Gurindervir Singh broke the national record in the 100m race with a time of 10.17 seconds.
  • Animesh Kujur reclaimed the national record shortly after, clocking in at 10.15 seconds.
  • Animesh Kujur surpassed the qualifying standard for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
  • Deepak Bhatt won the men's 10,000m race.
  • Ravina Gayakwad won the women's 10,000m race.

National record was smashed twice within minutes in men's 100m race as drama unfolded on the opening day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition here on Friday.

Gurindervir Singh Sets New Record

Gurindervir Singh of Reliance first shattered Animesh Kujur's 10-month old national record of 10.18 seconds, clocking 10.17 seconds in the first semifinals heat. The new mark survived just a few minutes as Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semifinals heat to regain his national record.

 

Showdown In The Finals

Both Gurindervir and Animesh will have another showdown in the final on Saturday.

Animesh, representing Odisha, went past the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Other Events At The Competition

In the morning session, Deepak Bhatt of Uttarakhand won the men's 10,000m race with a mediocre time of 29 minutes and 42.93 seconds.

Karnataka's Shivaji M apparently suffered dehydration in the gruelling race under hot conditions and was helped by the team coaches.

Ravina Gayakwad of Maharashtra won the women's 10,000m race with a time of 35:30.98, far below the 2026 CWG mark of 31:14.14.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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