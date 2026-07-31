National Record Holder Animesh Kujur Fails To Qualify For Commonwealth Games 200m Final

Indian national record holder Animesh Kujur failed to qualify for the men's 200 metres final after a below-par performance in his semi-final heat.

IMAGE: Jamaica's Jevaughn Powell, Botswana's Prince Phaezel Selepe, Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah, Gabon's Guy Maganga Gorra and India's Animesh Kujur during the Commonwealth Games men's 200m semi-final 2 at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Animesh Kujur failed to qualify for the men's 200 metres final at the Commonwealth Games.

He finished sixth in his semi-final heat with a time of 20.65 seconds.

Kujur's performance was significantly below his National record of 20.32 seconds.

His timing was 10th best among all the semi-finalists, missing the top eight qualification.

Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah won Kujur's heat.

National record holder Animesh Kujur endured a disappointing outing, finishing sixth in his heat with a below-par time of 20.65 seconds and missed out on a place in the men's 200 metres final at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, on Thursday.

Kujur's Performance And Qualification Miss

Kujur, who was well below his personal best and National record of 20.32 seconds, ran from lane one in the second semi-final, finishing sixth.

Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah won the race in 20.24 seconds, edging Jamaica's Jevaughn Powell, who clocked the same time in a photo finish.

Botswana's Prince Phaezel Selepe, with a timing of 20.31s, was the other automatic qualifier from the second semi-final.

While the top eight qualified, Kujur's timing was the 10th best among the 16, who qualified for the semi-finals.