Home  » Sports » Season best sends Animesh Kujur into CWG 200m semis

Season best sends Animesh Kujur into CWG 200m semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: July 29, 2026 17:50 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Indian national record holder Animesh Kujur has showcased exceptional form at the Commonwealth Games, clocking his season-best time to secure a spot in the highly anticipated 200m semifinals.

Animesh Kujur

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Animesh Kujur qualified for the 200m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.
  • He achieved his season-best time of 20.46 seconds.
  • Kujur won Heat 4 and ranked seventh overall among qualifiers.
  • His national record in the 200m event is 20.32 seconds.
  • The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday.

National record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. The 16 fastest from across 10 heats advance to the semi-finals to be held on Thursday.

 

The national record in the name of Kujur stands at 20.32 seconds. His earlier season's best was 20.47 seconds he had clocked last month at the New Taipei City Athletics Open.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

animesh kujurcommonwealth games200m semifinalsathleticsnational record

More From Rediff

India's CWG Swimming Campaign: No Finals For Nataraj, Para Swimmers

India's CWG Swimming Campaign: No Finals For Nataraj, Para Swimmers
Gulveer pulls off massive upset to win 10,000m CWG silver

Gulveer pulls off massive upset to win 10,000m CWG silver
Historic Silver For Gulveer Singh In Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Historic Silver For Gulveer Singh In Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Related Stories

Asian Athletics: Animesh Kujur shatters NR to win 200m bronze

Asian Athletics: Animesh Kujur shatters NR to win 200m bronze

Web Stories

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?
10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To
Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026