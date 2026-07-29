Season best sends Animesh Kujur into CWG 200m semis

Indian national record holder Animesh Kujur has showcased exceptional form at the Commonwealth Games, clocking his season-best time to secure a spot in the highly anticipated 200m semifinals.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Animesh Kujur qualified for the 200m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.

He achieved his season-best time of 20.46 seconds.

Kujur won Heat 4 and ranked seventh overall among qualifiers.

His national record in the 200m event is 20.32 seconds.

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday.

National record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. The 16 fastest from across 10 heats advance to the semi-finals to be held on Thursday.

The national record in the name of Kujur stands at 20.32 seconds. His earlier season's best was 20.47 seconds he had clocked last month at the New Taipei City Athletics Open.