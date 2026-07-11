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Animesh Kujur's Historic 100m Dash On Foreign Soil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 11, 2026 11:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur has made history by clocking the fastest 100m time by an Indian on foreign soil, achieving a personal best of 10.14 seconds at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event in Germany, boosting his confidence ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Animesh Kujur recorded the fastest 100m time by an Indian on foreign soil.
  • He clocked a personal best of 10.14 seconds at the Fast Arms Fast Legs meet in Germany.
  • This performance is the second-fastest ever by an Indian, close to the national record.
  • Kujur, also a 200m national record holder, is set for his Commonwealth Games debut.
  • His strong showing indicates promising form for upcoming international competitions.

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Animesh Kujur clocked the fastest-ever 100m time by an Indian on foreign soil, finishing second at the Fast Arms Fast Legs meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event.

The 23-year-old crossed the finish line which a personal best effort of 10.14 seconds in the final, improving on his 10.19-second effort in the heats earlier in the day on Friday.

 

Kujur's Impressive Performance And National Records

The timing is now the second-fastest ever by an Indian, behind Gurindervir Singh's national record of 10.09 seconds, set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May. It also makes Animesh the owner of three of the five fastest 100m timings by an Indian. Before Gurindervir's record-breaking run, Animesh had held the national record in 100m event.

Animesh, who primarily competes in 200m and is also the national record holder in event, will make his Commonwealth Games debut later this month in Glasgow.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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