Angad Cheema Fires Career-Low 61 To Take Two-Shot Lead At Telangana Open

Indian golfer Angad Cheema delivered a sensational, bogey-free 11-under 61 in the second round of the Telangana Open, seizing a commanding two-shot lead in the prestigious Rs one-crore tournament.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Angad Cheema achieved a career-low, bogey-free 11-under 61 in Round 2 of the Telangana Open.

Cheema now holds a two-shot lead with a total score of 13-under 131.

Rashid Khan is in second place at 11-under 133, followed by Vishesh Sharma at 10-under 134.

The Chandigarh-based golfer's round included five consecutive birdies and a chip-in eagle.

The cut for the tournament fell at one-under 143, with 50 players progressing to the final rounds.

Angad Cheema fired a career-low, bogey-free 11-under 61 to seize a two-shot lead at 13-under 131 after Round 2 of the Rs one-crore Telangana Open here on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh-based four-time DP World PGTI winner, who opened with a 70, produced a masterclass in the second round. He birdied the first and then reeled off five straight birdies from the third to seventh holes to reach six-under after seven. After four pars, Cheema chipped in for eagle on the par-five 12th and added three more birdies to complete his stunning 61.

Cheema's Dominant Performance

Cheema, runner-up at last week's Kolar Open, was delighted to better his previous best of 10-under. The four consecutive pars from the eighth through the 11th briefly slowed his charge, but the chip-in eagle on the 12th provided the spark for another scoring run.

Delhi's Rashid Khan (66-67), who started the day tied third and one shot behind overnight co-leaders Manu Gandas and Akshay Sharma, shot a five-under 67 to move into second at 11-under 133. Rashid's round featured eagles on the par-four third and par-five fifth. He converted from about 20 feet on the third before striking a three-wood to eight feet and holing the putt on the fifth. Despite the two eagles, Rashid felt his score could have been lower after missing several chances and three-putting the sixth and ninth. He later birdied the 12th, 15th and 16th, with his longest birdie conversion coming from around 12 feet on the 15th, before dropping a shot on the 17th.

Other Top Contenders

Hyderabad's 19-year-old Vishesh Sharma (66-68) occupied the third place at 10-under 134. His four-under 68 included an eagle on the par-five third, four birdies and two bogeys.

Overnight co-leader Akshay Sharma (65-70) of Chandigarh shared fourth place at nine-under 135 with Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran (68-67) and Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera (70-65). The other first-round co-leader, Manu Gandas (65-71), slipped into a five-way tie for seventh at eight-under 136.

The cut fell at one-under 143, with 50 players from the field of 131 advancing to the final two rounds.