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Andhra Pradesh Teams Up With Tata Steel To Train Young Footballers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 28, 2026 15:53 IST

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Andhra Pradesh's Sports Authority partners with Tata Steel to provide professional football training and exposure to young talents at the Tata Football Academy, enhancing grassroots development.

Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh partners with Tata Steel to train young footballers.
  • Tata Steel will provide professional football exposure to 80 selected boys and girls.
  • Selection trials were conducted in Vijayawada for Under-21 and Under-15 categories.
  • SAAP organised a football exhibition match and interaction programme at IGMC Stadium.
  • The initiative aims to boost grassroots football development in Andhra Pradesh.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has partnered with Tata Steel Limited to train the state's young footballers at the Tata Football Academy (TFA) in Jamshedpur.

Tata Steel's Role in Football Development

Under the initiative, Tata Steel will host and provide professional football exposure to 80 boys and girls selected across four categories -- Under-21 Boys, Under-21 Girls, Under-15 Boys, and Under-15 Girls -- with 20 players in each category.

 

Selection Trials and Exhibition Match

Selection trials for the initiative were conducted on Wednesday at the IGMC Stadium, Vijayawada.

As part of the collaboration, SAAP organised a special football exhibition match and interaction programme at IGMC Stadium, here.

Interaction with Young Footballers

Mukul Choudhari, Chief of Sports, Tata Steel Limited and CEO of Jamshedpur Football Club, interacted with several young footballers who had participated in the recently-concluded SAAP League Football competitions held at Ananthapuram from April 28-30.

The SAAP League, one of the flagship grassroots initiatives of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, currently covers competitions across 31 sports disciplines.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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