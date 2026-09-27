How Ancy Sojan's Asian Games Silver United A Family And Ignited New Dreams

Indian long jumper Ancy Sojan's silver medal win at the Asian Games brought immense pride to her family in Keralam, even as challenging weather conditions impacted her performance and fueled aspirations for the World Championship.

IMAGE: Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Indian long jumper Ancy Sojan won a silver medal at the Asian Games, celebrated by her family in Nattika, Keralam.

Her parents, Sojan and Jansy, expressed pride but also noted that adverse weather conditions hindered her performance, preventing a potential gold.

The family, including her autorickshaw driver father, has supported Ancy's athletic journey for over a decade.

Ancy's next major goal is to compete at the World Championship level, demonstrating her continued ambition.

Despite challenging conditions, Ancy's determination and ability to secure silver were highlighted by her mother.

Joy and a touch of disappointment filled the home of long jumper Ancy Sojan on Sunday as her parents and a large gathering watched her win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games on a screen set up in Nattika here.

The family had hoped Ancy would clinch gold, but the silver medal still brought immense happiness.

As soon as she secured the medal, crackers were burst and people gathered around to congratulate the family.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather was also present to watch the event with them.

Family's Pride And Gold Aspirations

"We have received a silver medal. We were expecting gold. The weather affected us very adversely. Even so, we are happy to get the silver medal; after all, we were able to win a medal for India. That is very gratifying," Ancy's father Sojan told reporters.

Sojan, an autorickshaw driver by profession, said the family had worked and hoped for the moment for nearly 10 to 15 years.

"Usually, in competitions like this, the final jump tends to be an improved jump. Unfortunately, for some reason, that didn't happen. We had to be content with second place. Nevertheless, we are happy," he said.

Overcoming Weather Challenges

Sojan said the weather conditions had a major impact on Ancy's performance.

"The truth of the matter is that the weather did not favour us as expected," he said.

Ancy's mother Jansy said the family had been expecting gold but understood that the weather had made it difficult for her daughter to produce her best performance.

"I am very happy. Because of the weather, we were expecting a gold. But since the weather conditions were not favourable, we didn't get the best performance we expected," she said.

Future Goals And Unwavering Determination

He said the family's next goal was for Ancy to reach the World Championship level.

"Our desire now is that we need to reach the World Championship level. Next year's World Championship is our next goal," he said.

Jansy said Ancy had nevertheless managed to retain the silver medal despite the difficult conditions.

"Even though she couldn't jump as far this time due to the rain, she was able to maintain the silver medal, and I am very happy about that," she said.

Jansy said Ancy had displayed determination from a young age and was always confident of achieving her goals.

"Right from the start, she is a child with the mindset of 'I must achieve this' through sheer determination. So she definitely has the courage to achieve anything," she said.

She said the rain and difficult conditions had affected all the competitors and prevented them from performing at their best.

"She is capable of performing well. But because of the rain and these conditions, she couldn't reach her best performance. That was visible with all the jumpers; not everyone could perform at their best. That's a matter of luck," Jansy said.