Asian Games Medallist Ancy Sojan Hits Back At Social Media Trolls

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan powerfully addresses social media trolls criticising her appearance, asserting that their comments cannot diminish her hard-earned achievement and medal.

IMAGE: Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan faced online criticism for her appearance, hairstyle, and jewellery.

Sojan firmly stated that trolls cannot diminish her achievement or the value of her hard-earned medal.

She expressed confidence, affirming that she would continue her practices and that her medal and records cannot be taken away.

Ancy Sojan is proud to be a two-time Asian Games medallist, making her country proud.

Despite narrowly missing gold, she remains focused on future goals and accepts the outcome, believing something bigger awaits her.

Asian Games silver medallist long jumper Ancy Sojan has hit back at social media trolls who criticised her appearance, hairstyle and jewellery, saying their comments cannot take away from her achievement.

Ancy clinched silver at the ongoing Asian Games after leading the competition for a major part before China's Huang Yingying produced a late 6.55m effort to snatch the gold. The Indian finished with a best jump of 6.53m.

Ancy Sojan's Strong Response To Online Trolling

The 25-year-old received criticism on social media over her appearance and attire following her performance, but said the trolling would not diminish the significance of her medal.

"Let them troll because they do not have this award and don't know the value of this medal and how much I worked hard for this medal and there trolling is never gonna (going to) be make me lose (remove) these (her hair clips)," she told PTI upon her arrival in Delhi.

"They can't take my award, my medal and records or anything. I will continue this as this is my confidence," she added.

Future Aspirations And Two-Time Medallist Pride

Reflecting on the narrow miss for gold, Ancy said she had accepted the result and was already looking ahead to bigger goals.

"That jump was nothing for me actually I tried hard and I am accepted the fate that after the third sixth jump it is not mine. I need to work hard, god might have some other plans for me and something big is waiting for me," she said with a smile on her face.

The medal also made Ancy a two-time Asian Games medallist, a feat she was proud of.

"I am happy that I made my country proud, this is the second time and I am two time Asian Games medallist, I am proudly announcing that," she said.