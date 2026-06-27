Ancy Sojan erases Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old long-jump record

Kerala's Ancy Sojan produced a stunning 6.88m leap at the National Inter-State Championships to break Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record and create Indian athletics history.

IMAGE: Ancy Sojan's new national record of 6.88 metres is the eighth best all-time mark in women's long jump in Asia. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Ancy Sojan jumped 6.88m to break Anju Bobby George’s long-standing national record of 6.83m set at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Sarvesh Kushare set a new national high jump record of 2.31m, surpassing Tejaswin Shankar’s previous mark.

Several athletes, including Jyothi Yarraji and Mohammed Afsal, achieved qualification standards at the championships in Bhubaneswar..

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan created history on Saturday by breaking the long-standing national record in women’s long jump at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The 25-year-old produced a brilliant leap of 6.88 metres, surpassing the previous record of 6.83 metres set by legendary Anju Bobby George at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The performance came on the fourth day of the championships being held at the Kalinga Stadium from June 24 to 28.

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Sarvesh Kushare Sets New National Mark in High Jump

In another national record performance, Sarvesh Kushare set a new mark in the men’s high jump by clearing 2.31 metres, bettering Tejaswin Shankar’s previous record of 2.29 metres.

The championships have also seen several athletes secure Asian Games qualification, including Dev Meena (men’s pole vault), Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles), Anushka Yadav (women’s hammer throw), and Mohammed Afsal (men’s 800m).