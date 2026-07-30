Ancelotti's Brazil reboot leaves Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo out of future plans

Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo are no longer in Brazil's long-term plans as he begins a generational rebuild aimed at making a younger squad competitive for the 2028 Copa America.

IMAGE: Casemiro celebrates with Neymar Jr after scoring against Japan during their Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on June 29, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Key Points Ancelotti says Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo are no longer part of Brazil's long-term plans as the team begins a generational transition.

Brazil will build a younger squad with the 2028 Copa America as the first major target while retaining a few experienced leaders such as Marquinhos.

The Brazil coach confirmed Italy's federation made contact but said he remains committed to leading Brazil.

Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo will no longer be in Brazil's plans as they look to build a younger squad for the 2028 Copa America, coach Carlo Ancelotti told Brazilian broadcaster ge.

Forward Neymar, 34, retired from internationals after Brazil exited the World Cup with a loss to Norway in the round of 16. Midfielder Casemiro, 34, and defender Danilo, 35, have not announced their international retirements.

Brazil Target 2028 Copa America with Younger Core

"I think this World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players. Starting with Neymar, going through Danilo, Casemiro, all those players who were over 30 years old at the World Cup," Ancelotti said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We are going to map out new players who can enter, I'm not saying for the next World Cup in 2030, but who can already be competitive in the first objective, which is the Copa America in 2028."

Brazil, who will face Australia in two friendlies in September, have reached the World Cup's semifinals only once since their record fifth triumph in 2002. They have not won the Copa America since 2019.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to replace all 26 players. We're going to keep some important players who can continue the work, like Marquinhos, to name one," said Italian Ancelotti, who took over as Brazil coach in June 2025.

"I think it's important that you stay to give a sign of continuity to the work. But the idea is to change, to bring in a new generation."

Ancelotti Reaffirms Commitment Despite Italy Approach

Ancelotti was sounded out by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) for the role of Italy manager.

"There was simply contact from the federation, but it's not a contract issue, it's a matter of commitment," Ancelotti said.

"I have a commitment to Brazil not because I signed the contract. I have a commitment based on the year I spent here, I was very well received, and I don't want to break that commitment."