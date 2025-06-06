HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ancelotti's Brazil held to goalless draw at Ecuador

June 06, 2025 09:45 IST

'Ancelotti hasn't had time to show us his game plan yet. It's only been two or three days of training.'

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti watches during the South American World Cup Qualifiers between Ecuador and Brazil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Thursday

IMAGE: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti watches during the South American World Cup Qualifiers between Ecuador and Brazil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Thursday. Photograph: Santiago Arcos/Reuters

Carlo Ancelotti got off to a disappointing start as Brazil coach in Thursday's South American World Cup qualifiers, drawing 0-0 against runners-up Ecuador, putting the Italian manager under considerable pressure.

Brazil were unable to break down Ecuador's organised defence and had few chances in the first half, the clearest coming from a Vinicius Jr attempt assisted by Gerson that was saved by goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

 

Ecuador threatened in the second half when John Yeboah attempted a through ball, but striker Nilson Angulo was caught offside.

Ancelotti's side created more chances, but failed to capitalise, with Richarlison squandering a well-placed pass from Vinicius Jr in the box and Casemiro's powerful long-range shot being saved by Valle.

"Of course we always have to improve, but little by little we're getting better. It's only been two or three days with a new coach. The dynamic is good, the atmosphere is good. I'm very happy to be back. The atmosphere is excellent," Casemiro said after the match.

"Ancelotti hasn't had time to show us his game plan yet. It's only been two or three days of training," Vinicius added.

Brazil remain in fourth place with 22 points. Ancelotti was appointed as the new coach only last month, tasked with pulling the team back from a difficult period — a challenging mission as they seek to become six-time world champions.

Their next opponents are third-placed Paraguay, who won 2–0 against Uruguay earlier.

Meanwhile, Ecuador are closer to qualifying, remaining in second place with 24 points. The top six teams qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They play ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
