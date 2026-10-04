Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Commends India's Organised Play

Brazil's esteemed head coach Carlo Ancelotti lauded the Indian football team's resilient defensive efforts and strategic counter-attacks during their recent friendly match in Kolkata, providing valuable insights into both teams' performances.

Photograph: Sergio Queiroz/Reuters

Key Points Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti commended India's organised defence and counter-attacking strategy in their 0-4 friendly loss.

Ancelotti used the match as a crucial test to evaluate new generation Brazilian players for future national team selections.

Despite the scoreline, India managed to hold Brazil for the first 25 minutes and showed good intensity throughout the game.

Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of his squad during the three-match international window, including the India friendly.

The coach acknowledged the need for defensive improvements in the Brazilian squad, despite keeping a clean sheet against India.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti appreciated India's organised efforts in defence and counterattack, saying the Blue Tigers gave his side some difficult moments despite going down 0-4 in the historic friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium.

India held their own against a star-filled Brazilian side for the first 25 minutes before the five-time world champions found their footing to motor away.

"They tried to play their game. They defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think they played a good game," the 67-year-old celebrated coach said after the match.

"We had difficulty opening the score, but the moment we opened the score with Estevao, we had more opportunities to better control the game.

"It was a good experience. We gave a minute to the players that maybe was good for them to have a test. I think it was a good game, entertaining, with good intensity. India did its part to try to defend, play counter-attack," he added.

Match Statistics And India's Performance

The wide gulf between the teams was evident as Brazil enjoyed 65.8 per cent of possession against India's 34.2 per cent of ball time.

The South Americans had 20 attempts to score against India's nine, and registered seven on target while India managed three.

The visitors also had a clear edge in attacking touches inside the box, 29-12, and completed 156 successful passes in the final third compared to India's 29.

Brazil's passing was sharper too -- 90.3 per cent accuracy from 652 passes, against India's 83.6 per cent from 330.

India on the other hand made 23 clearances and six tackles, while Brazil made 14 clearances and 13 tackles.

Ancelotti's Assessment Of Young Brazilian Talent

But for Ancelotti, the match was beyond those numbers or the eventual result, and for him, it was a chance to assess some new generation Brazilian players.

"It was a test. Now it's a moment for us to give an opportunity to the young to be part of the squad, to know and for us to know if they have the quality to be part of the national team in the future, and so it was a good test.

"Some players could do better, others did really well, and so it was good for them. Of course, it was not an exam but an opportunity to show quality."

The Italian said the three-match window -- two in Australia and one in India -- had left him satisfied with what he had seen.

"At the end of this period of these three games, we are quite satisfied. I think we left this period with a good feeling because the players did very well, others could have done better. Every player has his own character.

"In the end, we left satisfied. It doesn't matter what level of game we play, it's important for us to prepare well for the game and try to do our best, taking into account all the conditions," he added.

Several of Brazil's younger players impressed Ancelotti, who said the extended run of games helped him understand them better.

"I got to know these players much better. I think Jair played very well. He played better in the first half than he did in the second. Breno showed his qualities, Arthur Dias played very well, the goalkeepers as well. In this aspect, I think we are doing very well.

"We have to give them opportunities because we can see that players who have more difficulty, players who don't have minutes in the club have more difficulty to play a competitive game like Estevao and Endrick," he said.

Ancelotti said the young players have steadily improved throughout the international window.

"They improved from game to game, starting in Australia and coming here. They had an opportunity to showcase all of their qualities.

"In this aspect of having all these younger new talents, they are doing extremely well and taking the opportunity to showcase the best, even in difficult game moments."

Focus On Defensive Improvements

Despite the clean sheet, Ancelotti admitted there was still work to do with the team's defence.

"I think we defended well. We could have defended better if we had a few more chances in the counter-attack. But I think it's important for us not to concede a goal.

"We didn't concede. Obviously, we have to improve some mechanisms in defence because we had a new defence that never played together. So it could be that not everything was perfect."

The India game also gave Ancelotti a clearer picture of his squad ahead of the next international window.

"Yes, as I said, it was an interesting period. I have a much clearer idea for the next call-up. Obviously, we are not going to change much. But I want to see other young players who were not ready on this date for the next date."

Ancelotti Thanks Kolkata Crowd

Ancelotti also thanked the Kolkata crowd and said Brazil had wanted to put on a show for those who came to watch them.

"Again, the message is that we are happy to be here. We try to do our best. We try to show to all the people that love Brazil and love football, to show our best quality. And I hope they enjoy the night," he signed off.