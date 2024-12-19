News
Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid's most successful Manager

Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid's most successful Manager

December 19, 2024 14:25 IST
IMAGE: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, Fran Garcia, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric celebrate with the trophy after winning the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup triumph marked a remarkable milestone for Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday as the Italian became the manager with the most titles in the club's history with a total of 15 trophies.

 

After his side breezed past Pachuca 3-0 in a largely one-sided contest at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Ancelotti surpassed the late Miguel Munoz, whom he equalled in August by winning the European Super Cup against Atalanta.

"There are so many of them (titles)! I'm delighted, really happy... it's a success story," a smiley Ancelotti told Spanish television channel Telecinco.

"Today I really liked the attitude from the players. Up front, they made the difference, Vinicius Jr had a great game. Offensively we did well.

"We have a lot of quality. Kylian (Mbappe) had a good game, Rodrygo scored the second... We are very happy because we won a title far from home and in the middle of a busy season."

The 65-year-old Ancelotti has one of the most-decorated CVs in world football.

When he was lured back to Madrid for a second spell three years ago, following the departure of club great Zinedine Zidane, he knew that his only mission was to increase Real's trophy haul and he has not disappointed.

He became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — and has guided Real Madrid to two Champions League and LaLiga doubles in three seasons.

Ancelotti's Real Madrid silverware includes three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two Spanish League titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and, now, one Intercontinental Cup title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
