Junior Golfers Shine: Khan, Gupta Dominate NCR Cup

Rising golf talents Anas Khan and Ayesha Gupta have taken commanding leads in their respective categories at the prestigious NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament, showcasing impressive performances at the Delhi Golf Club.

Key Points Anas Khan secured an eight-stroke lead in the Boys' Category A at the NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament.

Ayesha Gupta established a six-stroke advantage in the Girls' Category A, playing at the Delhi Golf Club.

The NCR Cup offers valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points for junior golfers.

Chaitanya Pandey leads Category B, while Mohd Rehan is ahead in Boys' Category C.

Aaradhya Rawat and Unnati Singh are tied for the lead in Girls' Category C.

Golfer Anas Khan built a massive eight-stroke lead in the second round of the Boys' Category A (15-18 years) at the NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament after carding a level-par 72 at the Delhi Golf Club, here on Thursday. Ranveer Singh Dhupia mounted a strong comeback to also return a level-par 72, moving into second place on the leaderboard, while Ayan Dubey sat in sole third position to keep himself in contention with a two-round aggregate of 154.

Key Performances Across Categories

In the Girls' Category A, local favourite Ayesha Gupta overcame the challenges of a tough layout to card a 3-over-par round and seize control of the competition, opening up a six-stroke advantage. The NCR Cup carries valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

In Category B (13-14 years), being played at the Lodhi Course, Chaitanya Pandey shot a 2-over-par round to pull away from the field and lead by three strokes against overnight leader Aditya Misra.

In the Boys' Category C (11-12 years), Mohd Rehan negotiated the nine-hole layout with a 2-over-par round to take a one-stroke lead over Shan Alvi. Chandigarh's Viraj Sehgal was placed third.

In the Girls' Category C, Aaradhya Rawat was locked in a tie for the lead with Unnati Singh after carding a 4-over-par 66. They were closely followed by Chandigarh's Arushi Sharma, who was just two shots behind on 68.