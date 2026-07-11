Indian Players Shine In HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour First Round

Indian squash talents Ananya Narayanan, Pooja Arthi Raghu, and Anika Dubey have made a strong start at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Chennai, securing impressive victories in their respective first-round matches.

Key Points Ananya Narayanan defeated Janet Vidhi in four games in the women's first round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Pooja Arthi Raghu secured a dominant victory against Mahak Talati with a score of 11-3 11-1 11-1.

Anika Dubey also advanced in an all-Indian affair, overcoming Kriya Saravanan 11-4 11-5 11-4.

The tournament in Chennai features a strong international contingent, with players from Sri Lanka, Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, and Kuwait competing in the men's category.

Women's matches also saw international participation, including Lisa Aitken (SCO) and Chaewon Song (KOR) securing wins.

Ananya Narayanan beat Janet Vidhi in four games in the women's first round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour here on Saturday. Ananya won 8-11 11-2 11-8 11-5.

In another match, Pooja Arthi Raghu defeated Mahak Talati 11-3 11-1 11-1 and in another all-Indian affair Anika Dubey overcame Kriya Saravanan 11-4 11-5 11-4.

First Round Results From Chennai

Results (1st round, Indians unless specified):

Men: Shamil Wakeel (SL) bt Lokesh Subramani 8-11 15-13 11-9 11-3; Youssef Teleb (EGY) bt Vedant Patel 11-9 11-9 11-4; Hugo Jaen (ESP) bt Shiven Agarwal 11-8 11-7 11-5; Harith Danial (MAS) bt Mohit Bhatt 11-8 11-8 11-7; Diwakar Singh bt Adarsh Banodha 12-10 11-2 11-8; Wa Sern Low (MAS) bt Arihant KS 11-7 11-8 11-4; Ammar Altamimi (KUW) bt Purav Rambhia 11-5 7-11 11-7 5-11 11-5; Adham Roshdy (EGY) bt S Palanivel Ravikumar 14-12 11-7 11-8.

Women: Lisa Aitken (SCO) bt Salma Othman (EGY) 11-6 11-7 8-11 14-12; Ananya Narayanan bt Janet Vidhi 8-11 11-2 11-8 11-5; Chaewon Song (KOR) bt Navya Sundararajan 7-11 11-6 11-7 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu bt Mahak Talati 11-3 11-1 11-1; Rui Jean Yek (MAS) bt Mona Tamer (EGY) 11-8 11-9 11-6; Anika Dubey bt Kriya Saravanan 11-4 11-5 11-4; Thanusaa Uthrian (MAS) bt Eesha Shrivastava 11-7 11-6 11-9; Hana Aladdin (EGY) bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-2 13-11 11-2.