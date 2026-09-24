Naruka And Dhaliwal Secure Bronze In Asian Games Mixed Skeet

Indian shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal have proudly secured a bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event, significantly boosting India's medal count at the ongoing Asian Games.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal secured a bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event.

The Indian pair finished third in the final with a score of 44.

They qualified for the final after placing fourth in the qualification round.

This medal increases India's shooting tally to eight at the ongoing Asian Games.

India's shooting contingent continues to perform strongly at the Asian Games.

India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event at the Asian Games here on Thursday. The Indian pair finished third with a score of 44 in the final.

India's Shooting Success At Asian Games

They maintained a steady progression through the six series, moving from 7 after the opening series to 14, 21, 29, 36 and finally 44. Anant Jeet and Parinaaz had earlier entered the final after finishing fourth in the qualification round with an aggregate score of 138, securing the last available spot.

The bronze swelled India's shooting tally to eight -- four silver and four bronze -- at the ongoing Asian Games. Earlier on Wednesday, India's men's and women's skeet shooting teams bagged two bronze medals at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.