Anand hails Shrivatri's historic feat as Indian chess celebrates its 100th GM

Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster and Madhya Pradesh's first after winning the ASEAN Plus Championship, earning congratulations from Viswanathan Anand, who hailed the milestone as a 'cracker of a 100'.

IMAGE: Anuj Shrivatri scripted history with landmark triumph in Philippines. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nitin Narang/X

Key Points Anuj Shrivatri won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship to become India's 100th Grandmaster and Madhya Pradesh's first.

The Madhya Pradesh player secured the title after scoring seven points from his final eight games, recovering from an opening-round defeat.

Viswanathan Anand and AICF president Nitin Narang congratulated Shrivatri, with Narang expressing hope of India reaching 200 Grandmasters.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Sunday congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster, hailing the milestone as a "cracker of a 100".

Shrivatri, from Madhya Pradesh, achieved the landmark by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Ozamiz City, Philippines. He also became the first player from his state to earn the prestigious title.

The Indian secured the title after collecting seven points from his final eight games, recovering from a defeat in the opening round to finish on a high and clinch the tournament.

Anand congratulated Shrivatri in a post on X, saying: "Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title and literally this manifested."

The achievement marks a significant moment for Indian chess, which had been eagerly awaiting its 100th Grandmaster. It also fulfils Madhya Pradesh's long wait for its first player to reach the milestone.

Narang Sets Sights on 200 Grandmasters

All India Chess Federation president Nitin Narang also congratulated Shrivatri, calling it a historic achievement and a proud moment for Indian chess.

He expressed hope that the country would now push towards 200 Grandmasters.

"GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country's 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters," Narang wrote on X.